Duncan Park Announces New Strategic Plan Including Potential Expansion Into Nevada, USA

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Duncan Park Holdings Corporation (TSX VENTURE: DPH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial phase of an aggressive plan to reinvigorate the Company, which is focused on expanding the Company's asset base, seeking out strategic alliances with strong partners, and expanding the Company's board and management team.

The Company currently has the Dome McManus gold project in the world class gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario and its goal is to add to that at least one prospective gold asset in Nevada, USA.

David R. Shaddrick, M.Sc., P.Geo., the Company's Acting President and CEO, will be coordinating the Company's acquisition efforts in Nevada and elsewhere. He is a highly experienced explorationist and mining executive with over 45 years of international experience including the design and management of multiple successful acquisition/exploration efforts.

Mr. Shaddrick states: "We are enthusiastic about our Dome McManus gold project in Ontario and the potential addition of a gold project in Nevada. Our goal is to reinvigorate Duncan Park and build a dynamic company that creates value for shareholders."

The Company is exploring financing alternatives in connection with its new plan.

About Duncan Park

Duncan Park is a Toronto based mineral exploration company, exploring for gold and other precious metals in Ontario`s prolific Red Lake gold mining district.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to Duncan Park's plans to build its asset base, seek out strategic alliances and expand its board and management team. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Duncan Park to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks related to mineral exploration companies, such as identifying and securing, on favourable terms, new assets and strategic alliances, and strong board and management candidates, risks such as securing necessary financing, obtaining regulatory and other approvals, risks associated with the exploration, development and mining industry such as economic factors, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, government regulation, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, the ability to complete satisfactory due diligence on prospective properties, operating or technical difficulties in connection with exploration and development activities, availability of skilled labour and equipment, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, contests over title to properties, the lack of any assurance between the results achieved by other entities with nearby or proximate properties and results achieved by other entities and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Duncan Park's management's discussion and analysis for the period ended May 31, 2016, available on .

Although Duncan Park has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Duncan Park does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Contacts:



Duncan Park Holdings Corporation

Harold Doran

Chief Financial Officer

416 524 1313





Duncan Park Holdings Corporation

David R. Shaddrick

Acting President and CEO

775 746 2071





More information:

http://www.duncanpark.com/



Duncan Park Holdings Corporation

