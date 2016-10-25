Rosemary Elementary School in San Jose Awarded $5,000 Barona Education Grant to Purchase Technology to Connect Students to Digital World

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- The Barona Band of Mission Indians recently awarded a $5,000 Barona Education Grant to students and teachers at Rosemary Elementary School in San Jose, CA. The school will use the grant to purchase 16 new Chromebook computers and offer before, during and after school access to technology.

"Many of California's schools can't afford access to basic tools and technology," said Clifford LaChappa, Chairman of the Barona Band of Mission Indians. "These funds will allow the children at Rosemary Elementary to experience the wonders and learning of the digital world that so many of us take for granted."

Since the Barona Education Grant program was launched in 2006, Barona has awarded over $2.9 million to California schools statewide. The program has equipped 587 schools with hundreds of computers, thousands of books, iPads, computer software programs and various other technologies and school supplies.

"I would like to thank the Barona Band of Mission Indians for choosing Rosemary Elementary School as a 2016 education grant recipient," said Assemblyman Evan Low. "With the grant funding, the Rosemary community will be able to secure additional technology for their classrooms. Students in California deserve a quality education that prepares them for the rest of their lives. Many schools, even in Silicon Valley, are struggling to update their classrooms for 21st Century learning. I applaud the Barona Band of Mission Indians' dedication to helping California schools acquire the tools and materials they need to provide our students with the education they deserve."

Rosemary Elementary is located in one of San Jose's most crime-ridden neighborhoods and the school serves as a sanctuary for the community. Parents are eager to provide the best educational opportunities for their students, yet most do not have the ability to provide the necessary materials to support their children in school. The Barona Education Grant will help to reduce the deficit and help them navigate the world of technology and pave a path for future academic success.

"At Rosemary we are always looking for ways to bring the power of the internet and web based programs into our students' lives," said principal Brian Schmaedick. "This grant from the Barona Band of Mission Indians will benefit many students who have very limited access to such technology in their homes."

The Barona Education Grant program is the first of its kind in California created and administered by a Tribal Government. The goal of the program is to create strong educational opportunities for the children of California building upon the success of the Barona Indian Charter School, which operates under a continuous improvement model. Schools throughout California can apply for educational grants from Barona to purchase much-needed supplies and materials that promote academic improvement. Each grant awarded by the Barona Education Grant Program is $5,000. Applications can be downloaded at .

The Barona Band of Mission Indians, recognized by the United States government as a sovereign nation, has lived on the Barona Indian Reservation in rural eastern San Diego County since 1932. Prior to that, the Tribe lived on the Capitan Grande Reservation, which was established by the federal government in 1875. Long before living on a reservation, the Tribe traveled across Southern California in tune with the seasons and what nature provided. Today, the sovereign nation, governed by an elected Tribal Council, is serving its Tribal members, their families, and sharing with the San Diego region. One of the most successful gaming Tribes in the country, Barona also owns and operates the Barona Resort & Casino, San Diego's leading gaming resort, casino and golf course. For more information, visit .

