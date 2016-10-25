       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Alset Extends Close of Financing to October 31

(firmenpresse) - THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Alset Energy Corp. (TSX VENTURE: ION) ("Alset" or "the Company") announces that it will keep its financing (see news release dated October 13, 2016) open until October 31, 2016 to raise up to $1 million on a best efforts basis.

About Alset Energy

Alset Energy is a TSX-V listed junior exploration company focused on exploring and acquiring mineral properties containing the metals needed by today's high-tech industries. The Company is actively exploring in Mexico and Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Alset Energy Corp.,

Stephen Stares, President

THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Contacts:
Stephen Stares
(807)475-7474
(807)475-7200 (FAX)


Investor Relations:
Daniel Boase
(416)566-2673



More information:
http://www.alsetenergy.ca



PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
Date: 10/25/2016 - 22:12
Language: English
News-ID 502761
Firma: Alset Energy Corp.
Stadt: THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO


