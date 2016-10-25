Sunshine Village wins Alberta Tourism Award for Service Excellence

(firmenpresse) - BANFF, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Editors Note: There is a photo associated with this press release.

Sunshine Village Ski and Snowboard Resort and the Sunshine Mountain Lodge received their first ever Travel Alberta Alto Award in the Service Excellence category at the Alto Awards gala held at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel on Monday, October 24, 2016.

The Alto Awards, which are included as part of the annual Travel Alberta Industry Conference, recognize outstanding tourism operators from communities across Alberta and Sunshine Village could not be prouder to receive this amazing award.

"This award truly is for our entire team at Sunshine Village. None of this would be possible without the hard work of each and every team member," starts Dave Riley, Chief Operating Officer at Sunshine Village.

"It is an honour and a testament to all the time and energy the entire organization places on providing the best possible guest experience," he finished.

About Sunshine Village

Sunshine Village, close to the town of Banff, provides skiers and boarders with 12-lifts including eight modern high-speed quad chairs, the most in the Canadian Rockies, and is home to Canada's first heated chairlift, Teepee Town LX. Stay slope-side at Banff's only ski-in ski-out hotel and experience 3,300 acres of terrain over three mountains in the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia along the Continental Divide. Sunshine Village has Canada's longest ski season, open from November to late May. For more information visit .

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: .

Contacts:

Sunshine Village Ski & Snowboard Resort

Lindsay Gallagher

Media & Marketing Coordinator

Cell: 403-971-1477





More information:

http://www.skibanff.com



PressRelease by

Sunshine Village Ski & Snowboard Resort

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/25/2016 - 22:15

Language: English

News-ID 502762

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Sunshine Village Ski & Snowboard Resort

Stadt: BANFF, ALBERTA





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease