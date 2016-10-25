Lucara 2016 Third Quarter Results to Be Released November 8, 2016

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSX: LUC)(BOTSWANA: LUC)(NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: LUC) ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be publishing its 2016 Third Quarter results on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, after the market close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 6:00 a.m. Pacific, 9:00 a.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. CET.

Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).

Conference ID: 96970558 / Lucara Diamond

To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link:

The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until November 16, 2016.

Replay number (Toll Free North America): +1-855-859-2056Replay number (International): +1-404-537-3406

The pass code for the replay is: 96970558

On Behalf of the Board,

William LambPresident and CEO

About Lucara

Lucara is a well positioned diamond producer. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company's main producing asset is the 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company also conducts exploration activities and holds two precious stone prospecting licenses close to its Karowe mine.

The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lucara Diamond Corp. under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for public release by the above person(s) on October 25, 2016 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Contacts:



Sophia Shane

Corporate Development

+1 (604) 689-7842





Sweden: Robert Eriksson

Investor Relations

+46 701-112615





UK: Louise Mason

Citigate Dewe Rogerson

+44 20 7282 2932, or +44 20 7282 2996





More information:

http://www.lucaradiamond.com



