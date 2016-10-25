Titanium Corporation Featured at the 66th Canadian Society of Chemical Engineering Conference

(firmenpresse) - CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Titanium Corporation Inc. (TSX VENTURE: TIC) ("Titanium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company was selected to present a technical paper at the 66th Canadian Society of Chemical Engineering Conference held in Quebec City, October 17-19, 2016.

The presentation was entitled "Vapour-Liquid Equilibria and Solvent Recovery from Oil Sands Froth Treatment Tailings Streams", co-authored by Dr. D-Y Peng, University of Saskatchewan and Titanium's Dr. Kevin Moran, both of whom attended the national conference.

In his address, Dr. Moran highlighted the research that led to the successful development and demonstration piloting of Titanium's solvent recovery technology, designed to remove hydrocarbon solvents from oil sands froth treatment tailings, delivering both environmental and economic improvements and benefits. Recovering solvents from tailings before they reach tailings ponds and the atmosphere will significantly reduce the formation and emission of methane from tailings ponds as well as reduce volatile organic compound and secondary organic aerosol emissions. Key aspects of Titanium's R&D programs were the application of thermodynamic and kinetic principles to solvent recovery technology to achieve optimal recoveries. The knowledge and application of multiphase mass transfer and vapour-liquid equilibria (VLE) were critical to successful technology development.

Titanium Corporation and Dr. Moran have been collaborating with Dr. Peng in order to apply the most advanced VLE science to its technology. Dr. Peng is a leading authority and the co-author of the Peng-Robinson equation of state for VLE, the standard used by engineers world-wide.

A copy of the conference presentation and other recent Company presentations and awards are available on the Company's website at .

About Titanium Corporation Inc.

Titanium Corporation's CVW technology provides sustainable solutions to reduce the environmental footprint of the oil sands industry. The Company's technology reduces the environmental impact of oil sands tailings while economically recovering valuable products that would otherwise be lost. CVW recovers bitumen, solvents and minerals from tailings, preventing these commodities from entering tailings ponds and the atmosphere: volatile organic compound and greenhouse gas emissions are materially reduced; hot tailings water is improved in quality for recycling; and residual tailings can be thickened more readily. A new minerals industry will be created commencing with the production and export of zircon, an essential ingredient in ceramics. The Company's shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TIC". For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

