Embark on an Unforgettable Journey of Taste at the Hong Kong Great November Feast

(firmenpresse) - HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the first-ever Hong Kong Great November Feast brings locals and visitors a whole month of indulgence, with epicurean culinary events, street carnivals, and wine and dine offers all around town.

is one of the feature programmes. Running from 3 to 13 November, it offers diners the opportunity to enjoy specially created tasting menus, featuring chef signature dishes and the finest culinary offerings with accompanying wines at some of the city's best restaurants. Participating restaurants include Michelin-starred or recommended restaurants, as well as award-winning ones such as Tenku RyuGin, Yan Toh Heen, Yè Shanghai, Duddell's, The Sky Boss, MIC Kitchen, ON Dining Kitchen & Lounge, Popsy Modern Kitchen, Upper Modern Bistro, Seasons by Olivier E., Otto Restaurant, The Drawing Room, Wagyu Takumi, Ta Vie, and more. Tourists can enjoy 7 day priority booking with access code "hktb". Visit for reservation.

Fans of Chinese cuisine will enjoy the winning dishes of the 2016 at a 20% discount with any purchase in the BOB restaurants during November. The 40 winning dishes are a great guide to the cream of the crop in Chinese cooking in Hong Kong. Visit for details.

From 1-10 November, when visitors experience , they can enjoy a 'buy one, get one free' offer of the locally designed Hong Kong Mix at over 30 top-notch bars, including Aberdeen Street Social, Artesian Bar, Azure, Cielo, The Pawn, Sugar, and more. Visit for more information.

Other exciting events throughout November include:

Birthday Wine

German Bierfest 2016

Great Wines of the World 2016

Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair 2016

Queen's Road East Festival

Beertopia 2016

Lai Kwai Fong Carnival

HK Brewcraft Home Brewing Workshop

'Cooking with Wine' at Flame at Towngas Avenue

Diners will enjoy specially created tasting menus at Michelin-starred or recommended restaurants during Elite Dining Week.

Visitors can enjoy special offerings of The Cocktail Agenda at more than 30 local top-notch bars. Throughout November, there are more events for visitors to experience the city's world-class nightlife!

