Downsize To Freedom Before The Property Bubble Bursts

Do you own your possessions or do they own you?

(firmenpresse) - London, UK  October 16th 2016 16.28 GMT. New Audio book released by Frankie Wycks . The world is living in 'Bubbles' the property, student debt, car, bond, & stock market bubbles which are all going to pop leaving countries drowning in debt.



Possessions have ended up owning people rather than the other way around, so they live in homes struggling to make payments.



A new liberation from a crushing rat race, deleveraging, pay off the debts and living within an income is needed.



The markets are ready to tip so its time to find a simple affordable life style and stop impressing the neighbours.



Everyone is keen to move up but no one mentions moving down but a huge chunk of the housing market is doing exactly that.



Book Review:



With economic difficulties plaguing the world's economy, many are looking for ways to simplify lives and save money. This guide shows how to downsize a house and make the most of new space. After explaining all the benefits of downsizing with tongue-in-cheek British humour sprinkled throughout the book, the author writes clearly about the steps needed to downsize and how to make the most of a new space.



Available on Amazon;



2 hours and 10 minutes

Version; Unabridged

$2.39

https://amzn.com/B01G49FNRK



About the Author:

Dame DJ describes life as "married young, starved young, divorced young, had two children then lived in a few different countries and learnt about life" Books include:

GOURMANDS ON THE RUN! PART 1 & 2

BEHIND THE WALL PART 1 & 2 & 3

TO BE OR NOT TO BE SINGLE PART 1 & 2

DOWNSIZE TO FREEDOM PART 1 & 2

PERCY THE PEA



Contact:

Dame DJ

Tel: 00 44 7437 92 55 94

Email; damedj(at)DJBooks.Club

Website: http://www.djbooks.club/





http://www.djbooks.club/



Downsize To Freedom

