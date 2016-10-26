BBWCouple.com Offers The Best Choices To Select Partners For Plus Size Singles

Joy Smith is happy to announce to the public her new dating site, bbwcouple.com, targeting big handsome men and big beautiful women who are in need of love.

(firmenpresse) - New York City, NY, USA - Joy Smith is happy to announce to the public her new dating site, bbwcouple.com, targeting big handsome men and big beautiful women who are in need of love. Big beautiful dating has become a big business in the world, but most of them have fake profiles while some are run by unprofessional individuals. Poor quality sites often put men and women off the whole idea of online dating because of fake members and poor quality profiles - bbwcouple.com has been launched to bridge this gap. This site is for all, including plus size singles.



Subscribers to this big beautiful dating site will have thousands of choices to select the perfect BBW or BHM partner. If you're looking for long-term relationships with plus size women or big men, you've come to the right place. The website is very safe and provides a cozy environment for interaction. Subscribers can share their happiness and sorrow in the BBW/BHM they are interested in. In this big beautiful dating site, they will feel at home and their lives will become more colorful.



Joy Smith realized that Big Beautiful Women are really wonderful people, but such plus size singles are mostly ignored by society, in favor of body-obsessed, skinny girls, for no good reason. She believes that all big women are beautiful, especially larger lovelies and at bbwcouple.com they want to bring a smile on the faces of these big people. They want to bring a little more reality to the big beautiful dating scene by helping subscribers find the best places to meet BBW singles.



Online dating as a bigger woman can be brutal, says one of the subscribers of this site. I've been called a "fatty by men.



In the world today, the word fat is considered a bad word. Many people use it as an insult. Many also say it when they are judging someone else or when they are judging themselves. The negative notion about this word is what this website aims to remove by helping these larger people find true love, and this is one reason why bbwcouple.com is becoming more and more popular.





About BBWcouple.com:



BBWcouple.com is a new dating site for bbws to meet and date their desired matches. BBW is notable for its professionalism in handling matters of love. The security/safety of the subscribers is their top priority. The website deals with real people (not fake profiles) who have verified accounts, and those interested in them can actually meet them.



Media Contact:

Contact: Joy Smith

Company: BBWcouple.com

Telephone: 1-(855)-597-8813

E-mail: joywusli(at)gmail.com

Website: http://www.bbwcouple.com





More information:

http://www.bbwcouple.com



PressRelease by

BBWcouple.com

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 06:09

Language: English

News-ID 502773

Character count: 2866

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: BBWcouple.com



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 85



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease