Valentin PM makes a new Remix of Sarah Micheaa - Sin City ft. Johni 'The Voice'. The Remix creates Ripples on Soundcloud

Music sensation with over +1 Millon plays in just five days of the remix going live

(firmenpresse) - The new remix by Valentin PM is creating ripples in the music industry. The feat is believed to be the best in the era attracting many people to listen to the song numerous times. Sarah Micheaa - Sin City ft. Johni The Voice is one of the best combinations making music lovers go gaga with the new TRAP remix.

Valentin PM the promoter of the music label of Sava Records has released this new combination and within a span of five days the song has been played more than +1 Millon times. The song is available on Apple Music, Spotify and the website http://savarecords.com which is a music label by Valentin PM and Sarah Micheaa. The new remix version has a trance to the music which has enthralled music lovers to its beat. The comments on the Soundcloud, where the song can be heard and downloaded showcase the success of the song. Remix is catching pace in the music industry and the perfect blend of the songs and music is the key essence to any great production. Valentin PM and Sarah Micheaa have proven their mastery with their new remix of Sarah Micheaa - Sin City ft. Johni The Voice.

Soundcloud is a music hub where most of the renowned music albums are captured. To be listed as the top ranked song is another win for Sava Records. The song has been accessed by many people who visit the website and particularly has been played nearly +1 Millon times. The perfect backdrop to the music can also be viewed at the website. A few of the comments that are shared by the listeners points out the peculiarity of the song and music which has blend of a fast beat and the perfect merge of lyrics that encapsulates the song. Listen to the successful remix hit by Valentin PM and Sarah Micheaa on Soundcloud at: https://soundcloud.com/valentinpmofficial/sarah-micheaa-sin-city-valentin-pm-remix-ft-jhoni-the-voice

Date: 10/26/2016 - 06:42
Language: English
