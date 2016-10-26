ZCorums DOCSIS Proactive Network Maintenance (PNM) Tool Accelerates Troubleshooting for Inter Mountain Cable

The Kentucky based cable and internet provider joins growing list of providers to sign with ZCorum after a trial of their network management tools.

(firmenpresse) - ZCorum, a leading provider of managed broadband services and diagnostics, announced that Kentucky based Inter Mountain Cable has signed an agreement for ZCorums PNM tool, PreEqualization Analyzer , to speed up and sharpen their troubleshooting operations.



Located in eastern Kentucky, Inter Mountain provides cable and broadband internet services to residences and businesses in 85 cities and towns across Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. Inter Mountain Cable is available to an estimated 82,000 people, making it the 57th largest provider of cable and broadband in the U.S.



The service provider was looking for a solution to help them find and fix upstream impairments proactively. They had considered other vendors but after reviewing actual case studies and the results that other service providers were having with ZCorum, Inter Mountain began a trial of ZCorums software to confirm the functionality and benefits for themselves.



PreEqualization Analyzer is a tool that utilizes the pre-equalization data to show operators where impairments are before they affect subscriber services, and Inter Mountain quickly discovered the power of the tool, said Vice President of Sales, Arthur Skinner. Inter Mountain will reduce the time they spend on plant maintenance, minimizing technicians time in the field and improving the day-to-day operations of their company.



At ZCorum our goal is always to provide Better Broadband for our customers by offering compelling solutions for cost savings and operational efficiency, said Julie Compann, ZCorum President and CEO. Were so pleased that Inter Mountain Cable has chosen us for their troubleshooting solutions. We welcome them into our ZCorum family.



About ZCorum



ZCorum provides a suite of broadband diagnostics and managed services to cable, telephone companies, utilities, and municipalities. As broadband providers face greater complexity and competition, ZCorum helps operators increase efficiency and reduce costs, while improving the subscriber experience. ZCorum provides diagnostics solutions for DOCSIS, DSL and Fiber networks. Managed services include data and VoIP provisioning, residential and commercial VoIP service, branded email and Web hosting, along with 24x7 support for end-users. ZCorum is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA. For more information, please visit http://www.ZCorum.com





MEDIA CONTACT:

Rick Yuzzi

ZCorum

Phone: 678-507-5000

Address: 4501 North Point Parkway, Suite 125, Alpharetta, GA 30022

Email: ryuzzi(at)zcorum.com





More information:

http://www.zcorum.com/



