iFastPCB Guarantees Now the Fastest Turnaround for Rigid Flex PCB and Other Types of PCBs

iFastPCB, a frontrunner in the global wholesale market for printed circuit boards and PCBs, recently gave an official confirmation and assurance that they can deliver PCBs within the shortest time frame possible.

(firmenpresse) - China - iFastPCB, a leading manufacturing hub for all sorts of printed circuit boards, recently announced that they can assure industry-best turnaround on all orders. The announcement comes as an extension of the continued commitment of iFastPCB and its major stakeholders toward the investor community and to its esteemed clientele, the owners expressed. They also added that fast turnaround is now guaranteed on rigid flex PCB and all other types of PCBs. Their successful collaboration with a number of authorized delivery and shipment companies would help them in delivering on their promises, the owners believe.



Quick turnaround has been our forte since our inception. However, we have recently forged into active partnerships with some of the best delivering companies on the planet and owing to this ongoing collaboration, we can assure the best-quality rigid flex PCB and other products within the shortest turnaround possible. We completely understand how urgent PCB prototyping can for some of our clients at times. Quick and fast PCB manufacturing and fabrication is what keeps us ahead of our competitors, said a marketing department top executive of iFastPCB.



The executive also maintained that bringing hassle-free, reliable and fast PCB fabrication services to their clients is the primary challenge before them. He said that single and double-layer PCBs can now be delivered within 48 hours, and the turnaround for multiplayer PCBs would largely depend on order quantity and other factors.



Interested buyers can simply get in touch with us to get instant quotes and also to receive information about delivery and shipment time. They just need to fill up the online quotation form, upload their PCB files in compatible formats and allow us to do a free review of the order. We will then reply with the price quote and the expected turnaround, explained the executive.



iFastPCB rigid flex PCB, among many other products that the company offers, has a wealth of benefits that include high connection reliability and flexibility, compatibility with high-density applications etc. The executive told the press that they are now busy extending their manufacturing capabilities.





About the Company



iFastPCB is a renowned China PCB manufacturer.



To know more, visit http://www.ifastpcb.com/pcb/rigid_flex_pcb.html





More information:

http://www.ifastpcb.com/pcb/rigid_flex_pcb.html



PressRelease by

iFastPCB

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 08:19

Language: English

News-ID 502778

Character count: 2644

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: iFastPCB



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 76



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease