 ETHAN ALLEN REPORTS FISCAL 2017 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

DANBURY, CT - October 25, 2016 - Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ("Ethan Allen" or

the "Company") (NYSE: ETH) today reported operating results for the fiscal 2017

first quarter ended September 30, 2016. Please refer to the accompanying

financial statements and reconciliation to non-GAAP measures discussed below.



Fiscal 2017 First Quarter Highlights compared to Fiscal 2016 First Quarter:



* Consolidated net sales of $193.3 million increased 1.5%

* Retail net sales increased 4.3% to $152.3 million; comparable store net

sales increased 5.7%

* Retail total written orders increased 8.1% and comparable written orders

increased 8.0%

* Wholesale net sales decreased 4.9% to $114.6 million

* Gross margin of 56.1% up from 55.0%

* Operating margin of 9.5%, compared to 11.0%; adjusted operating margin of

9.8%, compared to previous year of 11.0% (See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation

of GAAP to non-GAAP operating margin)

* Operating income of $18.3 million, compared to $20.9 million; adjusted

operating income of $19.0 million compared to previous year of $20.9 million

(See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP operating income)

* Diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.41 compared to previous year of

$0.46; adjusted EPS of $0.43 compared to previous year adjusted EPS of $0.46

(See Exhibit 1 for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP EPS)

* EBITDA of $23.4 million, or 12.1% of sales, compared to $25.7 million, or

13.5% of sales; adjusted EBITDA of $24.0 million, or 12.4% of sales compared

to $25.7 million, or 13.5% of sales (See Exhibit 1)

* Paid dividends of $4.7 million, an increase of 18.7%

* Repurchased 0.1 million shares for $3.4 million

"As we mentioned in our October 25(th) press release, we are looking forward to



discussing our initiatives and progress during our Fall Investor Meeting to be

held tomorrow morning," said Farooq Kathwari, Chairman and CEO. He further

added, "We are pleased with our results, including an 8.1% written sales

increase, and with the fact that we have maintained a strong adjusted operating

margin of 9.8% despite making added investments in a number of areas, such as

marketing, new Design Center openings, and the launch of new product programs,

including Ethan Allen | Disney. We are also happy with the continued increase of

our cash dividend, which rose this quarter by 18.7% to $4.7 million. Our many

initiatives will continue to position us as a known and desired brand. We remain

cautiously optimistic."



FISCAL 2017 FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS:



Consolidated

Net sales for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 increased 1.5% over the prior

year to $193.3 million, with an increase in our retail segment and a decrease in

our wholesale segment.

Gross profit was $108.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2016, an

increase of $3.8 million, or 3.6% over the prior year quarter, and gross margin

was 56.1% compared to 55.0% in the prior year quarter. Retail sales as a percent

of total consolidated sales increased to 78.8% from 76.7%, increasing our

consolidated gross margin due to mix.

Operating expenses were $90.1 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2016,

or 46.6% of sales compared to $83.8 million, or 44.0% of sales in the prior year

quarter. Variable costs increased due to increased sales for the retail segment.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of fiscal 2017 also increased due to

increased advertising expenses to support our new product launches, expenses

associated with the Ethan Allen | Disney launch, and a loss on the disposition

of retail real estate.

Operating income was $18.3 million, or 9.5% of sales in the quarter ended

September 30, 2016, compared to the prior year quarter operating income of $20.9

million, or 11.0% of sales. Adjusted operating income was $19.0 million, or

9.8% of sales in the quarter ended September 30, 2016, compared to $20.9

million, or 11.0% of sales in the same period of the prior year. (See Exhibit 1

for a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation)

Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2016 was $11.5 million or $0.41

per diluted share compared to $13.1 million or $0.46 per diluted share in the

prior year first quarter. Adjusted net income was $11.9 million or $0.43 per

diluted share in the quarter ended September 30, 2016, and $13.1 million or

$0.46 per diluted share in the same period of the prior year. (See Exhibit 1 for

a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP presentation)



Retail Segment

Net sales increased 4.3% to $152.3 million in the quarter ended September

30, 2016, including a comparable design center net sales increase of 5.7%.

Comparable written orders for the Retail Division increased 8.0% for the first

quarter of fiscal 2017 compared to the prior year first quarter and total

written orders for the Retail Division increased 8.1% over the same prior year

period.

Retail operating income of $1.0 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2016

declined over the same period of the prior year of $1.6 million, a decrease of

$0.6 million. The positive impact of the increases in sales and gross margin

were offset by increased advertising expenses as well as $0.6 million in

adjustments related to the disposition of one real estate property referred to

in Exhibit 1.



Wholesale Segment

Net sales of $114.6 million decreased 4.9%, with decreased sales to our retail

and independent dealers.

Wholesale operating income of $16.5 million compared to $20.6 million. The

current year was impacted by lower sales, increased advertising expense and the

impact of the Ethan Allen | Disney product launch.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Total debt of $41.1 million decreased $0.8 million from June 30, 2016 due to

scheduled repayments, and working capital increased $3.4 million, or 2.7% from

June 30, 2016. We repurchased 107,700 shares of Ethan Allen common stock during

the current quarter decreasing working capital by $3.4 million.

Total cash and securities, including restricted cash, of $76.6 million increased

$16.1 million from June 30, 2016 largely due to $27.5 million cash generated

from operations during the current quarter.

Inventories of $159.3 million decreased by $3.0 million from June 30, 2016,

primarily from our retail service centers.

Capital expenditures were $7.4 million fiscal year to date at September

30, 2016 compared to $3.1 million for the same prior year period.

Dividends and share repurchases; During the quarter ended September 30, 2016, we

paid $4.7 million of dividends, an 18.7% increase over the same prior year

quarter. We repurchased 107,700 shares for $3.4 million which will settle in the

second quarter.



Investor Meeting & Analyst Conference Call

Ethan Allen will conduct an investor meeting and conference call at 9:00 AM

(Eastern) on Wednesday, October 26 to discuss its financial results and business

initiatives. Topics will include the repositioning of our offerings, our

expanded marketing, investments in new Design Centers around the country,

investments in technology, and the launch of the Ethan Allen | Disney magical

home program in November 2016. The live webcast is accessible via the Company's

website at http://ethanallen.com/investors. To participate in the call, dial

866-219-5894 (or 703-639-1125 for international callers) and provide conference

ID# 1676458. An archived recording of the call will be made available for at

least 60-days on the Company's website.



About Ethan Allen

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE: ETH) is a leading interior design company and

manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The company offers

complimentary interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of

furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a

network of approximately 300 Design Centers in the United States and abroad.

Ethan Allen owns and operates nine manufacturing facilities including six

manufacturing plants and one sawmill in the United States plus one plant each in

Mexico and Honduras. Approximately seventy five percent of its products are made

in its North American plants. For more information on Ethan Allen's products and

services, visit ethanallen.com.



Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release is intended to supplement, rather than to supersede, the

Company's condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and

presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

("GAAP"). In this press release we have included financial measures that are not

prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses the following non-GAAP

financial measures: "adjusted operating expenses", "adjusted operating income",

"adjusted operating margin", "adjusted net income", "adjusted earnings per

share", and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

("EBITDA") (collectively "non-GAAP financial measures"). We compute these non-

GAAP financial measures by adjusting the GAAP measures to remove the impact of

certain recurring and non-recurring charges and gains and the tax effect of

these adjustments. The presentation of this financial information is not

intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to,

the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The

Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational

decision making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The

Company believes that they provide useful information about operating results,

enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future

prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used

by management in its financial and operational decision making. The non-GAAP

financial measures used by the Company in this press release may be different

from the non-GAAP financial measures, including similarly titled measures, used

by other companies. A reconciliation of these financial measures to the most

directly comparable financial measure reported in accordance with GAAP is also

provided at the end of this press release.



Forward-Looking Information

This press release and any related webcasts, conference calls and other related

discussions should also be read in conjunction with the Company's Annual Report

on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2016 (the "2016 Form 10-K") and other

reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of

Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), which

represent our management's beliefs and assumptions concerning future events

based on information currently available to us relating to our future results.

Such forward-looking statements are identified in this press release and in

documents incorporated herein by reference by use of forward-looking words such

as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "will",

"may", "continue", "project", "target", "outlook", "forecast", "guidance", and

similar expressions and the negatives of such forward-looking words. These

forward-looking statements are subject to management decisions and various

assumptions about future events, and are not guarantees of future performance. A

number of risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ

materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, including,

but not limited to: changes in global or regional political or economic

conditions, including changes in governmental and central bank policies; our

ability to secure debt or other forms of financing; the effect of operating

losses on our ability to pay cash dividends; changes in business conditions in

the furniture industry, including changes in consumer spending patterns, tastes

and demand for home furnishings; competition from overseas manufacturers and

domestic retailers and competitive factors such as changes in products or

marketing efforts of others; effects of our brand awareness and marketing

programs, including changes in demand for our existing and new products; our

ability to locate new design center sites and/or negotiate favorable lease terms

for additional design centers or for the expansion of existing design centers;

fluctuations in interest rates and the cost, availability and quality of raw

materials; pricing pressures; the effects of labor strikes; weather conditions

that may affect sales; volatility in fuel, utility, transportation and security

costs; the potential effects of natural disasters affecting our suppliers or

trading partners; the effects of terrorist attacks or conflicts or wars

involving the United States or its allies or trading partners; and those matters

discussed in "Item 1A - Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the

year ended June 30, 2016, and elsewhere in this press release and our SEC

filings. Accordingly, actual circumstances and results could differ materially

from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.



Given the risks and uncertainties surrounding forward-looking statements, you

should not place undue reliance on these statements. Many of these factors are

beyond our ability to control or predict. Our forward-looking statements speak

only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, we

undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements, whether

as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.









#######















Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Selected Financial Information



Unaudited



(in millions)











Selected Consolidated Financial Data:







Three Months Ended



09/30/16 09/30/15







Net sales $193.3 $190.4



Gross margin 56.1% 55.0%



Operating margin 9.5% 11.0%



Adjusted operating margin * 9.8% 11.0%



Net income $11.5 $13.1



Adjusted net income * $11.9 $13.1



Operating cash flow $27.5 $16.1



Capital expenditures $7.4 $3.1



Acquisitions $0.0 $0.0



Company stock repurchases (trade date) $3.4 $0.0







EBITDA $23.4 $25.7



EBITDA as % of net sales 12.1% 13.5%







Adjusted EBITDA * $24.0 $25.7



Adjusted EBITDA as % of net sales * 12.4% 13.5%



















Selected Financial Data by Business Segment:



Three Months Ended



09/30/16 09/30/15



Retail



Net sales $152.3 $146.0



Operating margin 0.7% 1.1%



Adjusted operating margin * 1.1% 1.1%











Wholesale



Net sales $114.6 $120.5



Operating margin 14.4% 17.1%



Adjusted operating margin * 14.4% 17.1%

---------------------------------------------------------------------







Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

---------------------------------------------------------------------

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income



Unaudited



(in thousands)















Three Months Ended



09/30/16 09/30/15







Net sales $193,287 $190,391



Cost of sales 84,820 85,718



Gross profit 108,467 104,673



Selling, general and administrative expenses 90,130 83,773



Operating income 18,337 20,900



Interest and other income 143 126



Interest expense 323 456



Income before income taxes 18,157 20,570



Income tax expense 6,628 7,423



Net income $11,529 $13,147







Basic earnings per common share:



Net income per basic share $0.42 $0.46



Basic weighted average shares outstanding 27,725 28,410







Diluted earnings per common share:



Net income per diluted share $0.41 $0.46



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 28,012 28,673







Comprehensive income:



Net income $11,529 $13,147



Other comprehensive income



Currency translation adjustment (930) (984)



Other (12) 6



Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax (942) (978)



Comprehensive income $10,587 $12,169

---------------------------------------------------------------------





Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



Unaudited



(in thousands)







September 30, June 30,



2016 2016



Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $69,254 $52,659



Marketable securities - -



Accounts receivable, net 9,867 9,467



Inventories 159,343 162,323



Prepaid expenses & other current assets 24,494 23,755



Total current assets 262,958 248,204







Property, plant and equipment, net 273,455 273,615



Intangible assets, net 45,128 45,128



Restricted cash and investments 7,302 7,820



Other assets 2,750 2,642







Total Assets $591,593 $577,409











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



Current liabilities:



Current maturities of long-term debt 2,941 3,001



Customer deposits 62,392 60,958



Accounts payable 20,857 15,437



Accrued expenses & other current liabilities 48,506 43,951



Total current liabilities 134,696 123,347







Long-term debt 38,147 38,837



Other long-term liabilities 22,958 23,023



Total liabilities 195,801 185,207







Shareholders' equity:



Common stock 489 489



Additional paid-in-capital 376,065 374,972



Less: Treasury stock (628,300) (624,932)



Retained earnings 653,122 646,315



Accumulated other comprehensive income (5,776) (4,846)



Total Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shareholders' equity 395,600 391,998



Noncontrolling interests 192 204



Total shareholders' equity 395,792 392,202







Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $591,593 $577,409

------------------------------------------------------------------------------







Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------

GAAP Reconciliation



Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 and 2015



Unaudited



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



September 30,



2016 2015



Net Income / Earnings Per Share



Net income $11,529 $13,147



Adjustments net of related tax effects * 391 8



Normalized income tax effects * 1 (85)



Adjusted net income $11,921 $13,070



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 28,012 28,673



Earnings per diluted share $0.41 $0.46



Adjusted earnings per diluted share $0.43 $0.46







Consolidated Operating Income / Operating Margin



Operating income $18,337 $20,900



Add: adjustments * 616 13



Adjusted operating income * $18,953 $20,913







Net sales $193,287 $190,391



Operating margin 9.5% 11.0%



Adjusted operating margin * 9.8% 11.0%







Wholesale Operating Income / Operating Margin



Wholesale operating income $16,491 $20,587



Add: adjustments * - -



Adjusted wholesale operating income * $16,491 $20,587



Wholesale net sales $114,564 $120,455



Wholesale operating margin 14.4% 17.1%



Adjusted wholesale operating margin * 14.4% 17.1%



Retail Operating Income / Operating Margin



Retail operating income $1,023 $1,640



Add: adjustments * 616 13



Adjusted retail operating income * $1,639 $1,653



Retail net sales $152,255 $146,040



Retail operating margin 0.7% 1.1%



Adjusted retail operating margin * 1.1% 1.1%





-------------------------------------------------------------------------







Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

GAAP Reconciliation



Three Months Ended September 30, 2016 and 2015



Unaudited



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



September 30,



2016 2015







EBITDA



Net income $11,529 $13,147



Add: interest expense, net 201 354



income tax expense 6,628 7,423



depreciation and amortization 4,999 4,783



EBITDA $23,357 $25,707



Net sales $193,287 $190,391



EBITDA as % of net sales 12.1% 13.5%







EBITDA $23,357 $25,707



Add: adjustments * 616 13



Adjusted EBITDA $23,973 $25,720



Net sales $193,287 $190,391



Adjusted EBITDA as % of net sales 12.4% 13.5%











* Adjustments consist of the following:



Three Months Ended



September 30,



2016 2015



Adjustments net of related income tax effects:



Real estate losses (gains) $616 $-



Restructuring charges - 13



616 13



Related tax effects (225) (5)



Adjustments net of related income tax effects $391 $8







Related tax effects are calculated using a normalized tax rate of 36.5%





--------------------------------------------------------------------------





Design Center Activity First Quarter Fiscal 2017

---------------------------------------------------------------------------









Company



Independent Owned Total



Balance at beginning of period 153 143 296



Additions (includes Relocations) ((1)) - 2 2



Closings (includes Relocations) ((1)) (2) - (2)



Transfers - - -



Balance at end of period 151 145 296







United States 50 139 189



International 101 6 107







((1) ) Relocations in additions & closing - - -

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.

Investor / Media Contact:

Corey Whitely

Executive Vice President, Administration

Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

cwhitely(at)ethanalleninc.com







