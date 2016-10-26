Telenor reports third quarter results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
"The third quarter showed good performance, with continued revenue growth and
an all-time high EBITDA, supported by a strengthened cost focus across the
Group. A key highlight this quarter is the encouraging sign of data monetisation
in Bangladesh and Pakistan. While Norway was impacted by lower roaming revenues,
we experienced solid uptake on our new mobile tariffs. High-speed broadband in
Norway and Sweden performed well during the quarter.
During the quarter, we started executing on our strategic decision to divest our
minority stake in VimpelCom Ltd. We will continue to focus on creating value
from data growth in our core operations. As our customers increasingly demand
more exciting and user-friendly services, we will focus on capturing growth
opportunities while addressing costs through the digitisation and transformation
of our core business," said Telenor Group Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke.
Key figures Telenor Group
+--------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+--------+
|(NOK in millions) |Q3 2016|Q3 2015|YTD 2016|YTD 2015|
+--------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+--------+
|Revenues | 32 794| 31 836| 98 284| 94 688|
+--------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+--------+
|Organic revenue growth (%) | 1.8| 4.5| 1.3| 5.7|
+--------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+--------+
|EBITDA before other income/ expenses | 12 459| 11 848| 35 689| 33 338|
+--------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+--------+
|EBITDA margin before other income/expenses | 38.0| 37.2| 36.3| 35.2|
|(%) | | | | |
+--------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+--------+
|Profit after taxes and non-controlling |(4 821)|(1 770)| 546| 5 539|
|interests | | | | |
+--------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+--------+
|Capex excl. licences and spectrum/Revenues | 15.3| 17.9| 16.1| 18.0|
|(%) | | | | |
+--------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+--------+
|Capex/Revenues (%) | 15.8| 19.9| 19.7| 18.8|
+--------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+--------+
|Mobile subscriptions - Change in | (0.9)| 5.2| 211| 196|
|quarter/Total (million) | | | | |
+--------------------------------------------+-------+-------+--------+--------+
Third quarter 2016 summary
* Total revenues increased by 3% to NOK 32.8 billion; organic revenue growth
was 2%. Organic mobile subscription & traffic revenues rose by 2%.
* EBITDA before other items increased 5% to an all-time high NOK 12.5 billion.
The EBITDA margin improved one percentage point to 38%.
* Capital expenditure excluding licences and spectrum was NOK 5.0 billion,
resulting in a capex to sales ratio of 15%.
* Based on recent observations in the Indian market, the fair value of the
licences in India has been assessed, resulting in an impairment loss of NOK
4.0 billion.
* Net income attributable to Telenor ASA equity shareholders was NOK -4.8
billion, or NOK 4.7 billion when adjusting for the effects related to
VimpelCom Ltd., India and other items.
* The outlook for 2016 is unchanged.
* The Board resolved a second semi-annual dividend for the financial year
2015 of NOK 3.50 per share, in line with the proposal from February 2016.
Media Contact:
Meera Bhatia, mobile: (+47) 46 84 49 59, meera.bhatia(at)telenor.com
Investor Contact:
Marianne Moe, mobile: (+47) 91 61 76 31, marianne.moe(at)telenor.com
Helge Øien, mobile: (+47) 91 31 92 42, helge.oien(at)telenor.com
Press and analyst conference
In connection with the publication of the financial results, a press and analyst
conference will be held on Tuesday 26 October at 09:00 hrs Norwegian time/CET.
The presentation, which will also be broadcast live via webcast, will be held in
Auditorium Voice, Telenor Expo Visitor Centre at Fornebu near Oslo. CEO Sigve
Brekke and acting CFO Morten Karlsen Sørby will present the results. The
presentation will be held in English.
You may also call in and listen to the presentation over the phone. This service
allows you to ask questions during the Q&A session at the end of the
presentation. To participate in the conference call, please register before the
conference starts by calling +47 2350 0296 and state the confirmation code:
7336763
Material
The quarterly report and the English version of the presentation will be made
available here http://www.telenor.com/investors/reports/2016/telenor-groups-
results-for-the-3rd-quarter-2016/
