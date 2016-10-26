Invitation to REC Silicon ASA's third quarter 2016 results

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Fornebu, Norway - October 26, 2016: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release
its Q3 2016 results on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at 07:00 a.m. Central
European Time (CET).
A presentation of the results will be held at 08:00 a.m. CET at Høyres Hus
Konferansesenter, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be in
English.
A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.recsilicon.com or
with the following link:
http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=40091939
It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference
call. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time
on one of the following numbers:
Norway (Toll Free): 800 51084
Norway (Local): +47 2350 0296
UK (Toll Free): 0800 358 6377
UK (Local): +44 (0)20 7026 5967
USA (Toll Free): 800 263 0877
USA (Local): + 1 719 457 1036
Other international: +44 (0)20 7026 5967
Please provide confirmation code 2617808 and state your name, company and
country of residence.
REC Silicon will host an analyst conference call later the same day at 3:00 p.m.
CET. Please make sure to dial in at least 5-10 minutes ahead of time to complete
your registration.
Norway (Toll Free): 800 51084
Norway (Local): +47 2350 0296
UK (Toll Free): 0800 358 6377
UK (Local): +44 (0)20 7026 5967
USA (Toll Free): 800 274 0251
USA (Local): +1 719 325 4759
Other international: +44 (0)20 7026 5967
Please provide confirmation code 7930972 and state your name, company and
country of residence.
For further information, please contact:
Chris Bowes, Investor Relations
REC Silicon ASA
Phone: +1 509 793 8127
Email: chris.bowes(at)recsilicon.com
Nils O. Kjerstad
IR Contact Europe
Phone: +47 9135 6659
Email: nils.kjerstad(at)crux.no
About REC Silicon
REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering
high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries
worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the
needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of
polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock
Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.
For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.