Invitation to REC Silicon ASA's third quarter 2016 results

Fornebu, Norway - October 26, 2016: REC Silicon ASA (REC Silicon) will release

its Q3 2016 results on Wednesday, November 2, 2016 at 07:00 a.m. Central

European Time (CET).



A presentation of the results will be held at 08:00 a.m. CET at Høyres Hus

Konferansesenter, Stortingsgaten 20, Oslo, Norway. The presentation will be in

English.



A live webcast from the presentation can be accessed at www.recsilicon.com or

with the following link:

http://webtv.hegnar.no/presentation.php?webcastId=40091939



It will also be possible to listen to the presentation through a conference

call. Please make sure to dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time

on one of the following numbers:



Norway (Toll Free): 800 51084

Norway (Local): +47 2350 0296

UK (Toll Free): 0800 358 6377

UK (Local): +44 (0)20 7026 5967

USA (Toll Free): 800 263 0877

USA (Local): + 1 719 457 1036

Other international: +44 (0)20 7026 5967

Please provide confirmation code 2617808 and state your name, company and

country of residence.



REC Silicon will host an analyst conference call later the same day at 3:00 p.m.

CET. Please make sure to dial in at least 5-10 minutes ahead of time to complete

your registration.



Norway (Toll Free): 800 51084

Norway (Local): +47 2350 0296

UK (Toll Free): 0800 358 6377

UK (Local): +44 (0)20 7026 5967

USA (Toll Free): 800 274 0251

USA (Local): +1 719 325 4759

Other international: +44 (0)20 7026 5967

Please provide confirmation code 7930972 and state your name, company and

country of residence.



For further information, please contact:

Chris Bowes, Investor Relations

REC Silicon ASA

Phone: +1 509 793 8127

Email: chris.bowes(at)recsilicon.com



Nils O. Kjerstad

IR Contact Europe

Phone: +47 9135 6659

Email: nils.kjerstad(at)crux.no





About REC Silicon

REC Silicon is a leading producer of advanced silicon materials, delivering

high-purity polysilicon and silicon gas to the solar and electronics industries

worldwide. We combine 30 years of experience and proprietary technology with the

needs of our customers, and annual production capacity of more than 20,000 MT of

polysilicon from our two US-based manufacturing plants. Listed on the Oslo Stock

Exchange (ticker: REC), the company is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

For more information, go to: www.recsilicon.com



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







Source: REC Silicon ASA via GlobeNewswire















