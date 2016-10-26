(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MORGES, Switzerland, Oct. 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnisens has signed a 5
year framework supply agreement with 50Hertz Transmission for the supply of
temperature sensing (DTS) and dynamic cable rating (DCR) systems for the German
utility.
With one of the most recent grids in Europe, 50Hertz operates the transmission
grid of the northern and eastern part of Germany, connecting to the European
grid through its neighbours: Poland, Czech Republic and Denmark. 50Hertz
coordinates the electricity market in the German federal states of Berlin,
Brandenburg, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and
Thuringia.
Chosen after an extensive selection process, Omnisens systems will be deployed
on upcoming buried onshore and subsea cable projects, some as long as 90 km.
"The secure integration of renewable energy requires more tailor-made solutions
such as high-voltage cables. Dynamic Cable Rating enables us to operate our
cables more efficiently and safely. All participants will benefit from increased
transparency on cable performance," said Dr. Henrich Quick, Head of Asset
Management, 50Hertz Transmission GmbH.
About Omnisens SA
Omnisens is a leader in power cable temperature monitoring. Using fiber optic-
based Brillouin sensing together with highly qualified, dedicated application,
commissioning and customer service teams, Omnisens offers continuous, reliable
monitoring of onshore and subsea power cables and power umbilicals.
Based in Switzerland, Omnisens operates throughout the world, either directly or
through specialized solution providers.
www.omnisens.com
About 50Hertz
With over 950 employees, 50Hertz handles the operation and the extension of the
electricity transmission system. Furthermore, the company is responsible for the
management of the overall electrical system throughout the German Länder of
Berlin, Brandenburg, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony, Saxony-
Anhalt and Thuringia. As transmission system operator active in the Central
European market, 50Hertz is responsible for the secure integration of renewable
energy, the development of the European electricity market and for maintaining a
high level of security of supply. Since 2010, Belgian grid operator Elia and
Australian infrastructure fund IFM Investors are shareholders of 50Hertz,
holding stakes of 60 % and 40 % respectively. As a European transmission system
operator, 50Hertz is part of the Elia Group and a member of ENTSO-E, the
European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity.
http://www.50hertz.com/en/
Omnisens Contact: Jane Rowsell jr(at)omnisens.com
50Hertz Contact: Volker Kamm, 50Hertz Transmission GmbH,
volker.kamm(at)50hertz.com
