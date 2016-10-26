Omnisens secures 5 year framework agreement for power cable monitoring supply to German Utility, 50Hertz

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Omnisens /

Omnisens secures 5 year framework agreement for power cable monitoring supply to

German Utility, 50Hertz

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MORGES, Switzerland, Oct. 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnisens has signed a 5

year framework supply agreement with 50Hertz Transmission for the supply of

temperature sensing (DTS) and dynamic cable rating (DCR) systems for the German

utility.



With one of the most recent grids in Europe, 50Hertz operates the transmission

grid of the northern and eastern part of Germany, connecting to the European

grid through its neighbours: Poland, Czech Republic and Denmark. 50Hertz

coordinates the electricity market in the German federal states of Berlin,

Brandenburg, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and

Thuringia.



Chosen after an extensive selection process, Omnisens systems will be deployed

on upcoming buried onshore and subsea cable projects, some as long as 90 km.



"The secure integration of renewable energy requires more tailor-made solutions

such as high-voltage cables. Dynamic Cable Rating enables us to operate our

cables more efficiently and safely. All participants will benefit from increased

transparency on cable performance," said Dr. Henrich Quick, Head of Asset

Management, 50Hertz Transmission GmbH.



About Omnisens SA



Omnisens is a leader in power cable temperature monitoring. Using fiber optic-

based Brillouin sensing together with highly qualified, dedicated application,

commissioning and customer service teams, Omnisens offers continuous, reliable

monitoring of onshore and subsea power cables and power umbilicals.



Based in Switzerland, Omnisens operates throughout the world, either directly or

through specialized solution providers.





www.omnisens.com



About 50Hertz



With over 950 employees, 50Hertz handles the operation and the extension of the

electricity transmission system. Furthermore, the company is responsible for the

management of the overall electrical system throughout the German Länder of

Berlin, Brandenburg, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony, Saxony-

Anhalt and Thuringia. As transmission system operator active in the Central

European market, 50Hertz is responsible for the secure integration of renewable

energy, the development of the European electricity market and for maintaining a

high level of security of supply. Since 2010, Belgian grid operator Elia and

Australian infrastructure fund IFM Investors are shareholders of 50Hertz,

holding stakes of 60 % and 40 % respectively. As a European transmission system

operator, 50Hertz is part of the Elia Group and a member of ENTSO-E, the

European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity.



http://www.50hertz.com/en/



Omnisens Contact: Jane Rowsell jr(at)omnisens.com



50Hertz Contact: Volker Kamm, 50Hertz Transmission GmbH,

volker.kamm(at)50hertz.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Omnisens via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.omnisens.com/



PressRelease by

Omnisens

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 07:00

Language: English

News-ID 502788

Character count: 3713

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Omnisens

Stadt: Morges





Number of hits: 72



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease