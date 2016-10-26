Airwheel A3 Long Range Saddle Equipped Electric Scooter Opens the Way for Scooter Sector

Airwheel A3 overthrew traditional transports in brand-new gesture, which has opened a new era for electric self-balancing scooter.
(firmenpresse) - Airwheel A3 opens new chapter of A series, which becomes a significant milestone of electric self-balancing scooter sector. Airwheel A3 changes the forms of traditional transports thoroughly, as it breaks peoples established impression of short-distance travel transport of current electric scooters. The most meaningful breakthrough of Airwheel A3 two wheel electric walkcar lies in solving the self-balancing capability under the sitting-posture condition. The standing-posture riding mode of traditional electric scooters will make users fatigued, which hinders the long-distance riding need. However, the birth of Airwheel A3 will give riders a more comfortable and relaxing riding experience.
A-series enjoys much more flexibilities and conveniences. It is well known that traditional transports are not allowed to enter in some public occasions, such as elevator, buildings, walking street or public traffic system and so on. Airwheel A3 almost can cover every corner of the city. Also, A3 sitting-posture electric scooter provides the multi-fold safety and intelligent protection. Speed control protection prevents the scooter from moving too fast. When the speed exceeds a safe range, the scooter will activate protection measure to prevent further acceleration. Low-battery protection forces you to slow down and stop the device. This prevents sudden blackout which might incur tumbling. When the tilting angle of the electric scooter reaches over 15°, the motor will stop working. The device gives warnings by flickering LED and beeping alert.
Airwheel A-series is positioned as the new generation of intelligent transport and A3self-balancing electric scooter has made several technological breakthroughs, e.g. the electronic brake system and hydraulic suspension. In order to give riders better travel experience, the customized APP is exclusively designed for Airwheel A3 2-wheeled electric scooter . The app monitors the status of A3 in many respects. It can provide real-time data like battery information, speed and mileage, running time, voltage and current, and posture control to ensure the scooter in best shape. The app can also track the scooter with a GPS. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ln5ETPfK4zI
Airwheel A3 electric scooter with seat opens the way for scooter sector
