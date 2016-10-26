Music of Your Life To Stream Live Concerts

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Music of Your Life, Inc. (OTCQB: MYLI) announced today that it is bringing Los Angeles area concerts to its listeners through its new live video streaming service.

Through its relationship with Craig Lambert, Music of Your Life will begin streaming live concert events, as part of the Company's developing monthly subscription service, to its subscribers' desktop and mobile devices. The concerts will be broadcast live from the Los Angeles area venues, owned by Sterling Venue Ventures, The Canyon, The Saban, The Rose, and The Libbey, featuring a variety of bands and singers such as STYX, America, George Benson, Berlin, Leon Russell, and Neil Sedaka, among others.

Additional coverage, which will be streamed live, includes back stage access before and after the shows, after parties, and other exclusive events. The content will be archived and available for viewing at any time via the company's new website currently under development as part of Music of Your Life's exclusive and growing library of content.

Many of the entertainers that Music of Your Life will be broadcasting from the venues have millions of followers throughout their social media channels, and because they are motivated to increase their market awareness, and continue to build their social media platforms, the Company is expecting a high conversion rate.

The Company plans to market the new commercial free service using its nationwide terrestrial broadcast network, and will target the fans of celebrity show hosts as well as the live event performers through social media. Estimated rates for the commercial free service will be $5 per month for basic service, with premium rates, including the live concerts, aimed at $10 per month.

Music of Your Life CEO, Marc Angell, said, "Thanks to Craig, we'll be able to deliver a unique experience to our listeners with a wide range of performers playing at these venues. I just saw Smokey Robinson at the Canyon last week, and am going to see America next month at the Saban in Beverly Hills. Recent developments in technology will allow us to stream concerts to multiple devices and all across social media simultaneously for incredible exposure."

Craig Lambert said, "I've been associated with Sterling Venue Ventures for many years, and we've been looking for an opportunity to broadcast live shows for quite a while. Music of Your Life is a perfect fit for the venues, the performers, and their fans to launch these shows globally."

About Music of Your Life, Inc.



Music of Your Life, Inc. is a publicly traded company on the Over the Counter stock exchange, ticker symbol (OTCQB: MYLI). Music of Your Life is the longest running syndicated music radio brand in broadcasting history featuring the "Adult Standards" genre. The Company is preparing to launch additional channels covering rock, pop, country, jazz, sports, and others.

Please visit their website at:

About Craig Lambert

Craig Lambert boasts a luminous career in which he has overseen and driven the domestic radio promotion on dozens of artists, guiding a great number of them to multi-platinum sales status in a variety of musical genres. Throughout Mr. Lambert's impressive career, he has held several prestigious positions, including stints at Universal Music Records Group as President of MCA Records, at Dreamworks Records as Senior VP/Promotion & Marketing, at Sony Music as Senior Vice President/Epic Records, at Elektra/WMG as EVP, and at ATCO/EastWest as EVP. Lambert has also served in various positions at A&M Records, Arista Records, Capitol Records and Warner Brothers, in addition to having founded New Avenues Music, an independent music and marketing firm, which was based in Chicago.

Mr. Lambert is currently a member of the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences, of the Kayne-Eras Foundation (Lambert was the group's 2001 honoree), and serves as Chairperson for the City of Hope.

For more information about Sterling Venue Ventures; owner of The Canyon -- Agoura Hills, CA; The Rose -- Pasadena, CA; The Saban -- Beverly Hills, CA; and The Libby Bowl -- Ojai, CA, please visit their website at:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Actual results, events, and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Contact:

Music of Your Life, Inc.

Marc Angell

President and CEO

800-351-3021





Investor information:





MOXY Entertainment

Craig Lambert

President

