Enjoy Festival with Airwheel Z5 Foldable Electric smart cool skateboard

This year, Airwheel riders have a new favorite that can provide them a new way of entertaining on Festivals- Airwheel Z5.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel Z5 provides a new way of entertainment for festival- Airwheel scooter rolling across streets, which will be fun and interesting. The body of Z5 is made of magnesium alloy material, solid and gorgeous, making this new two-wheeled electric scooter full of fashion and modern sense. The arm of Airwheel Z5 electric scooter can be adjusted according to the height of the riders to provide the most comfortable riding experience. The maximal prolongation is 60 cm, which is able to satisfy customers with any ordinary height. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787174292517691392



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



With Airwheel Z5, riders are able to enjoy a more exciting Festivals from the pleasure of riding with Airwheel Z5. Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter is designed with front and rear wheels, which makes the scooter bodywork slimmer and smaller. Besides, Z5 is also equipped with two pedals on the left and right in order to provide better and easier balance keeping. 13.15kg item weight and triple folding system of Z5 enables individuals to easily carry it into elevator, subway, bus, or store it in the trunk of a car. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778502780260450304



Plus, Airwheel Z5 provides more riding safety for Festivals carnival. The design details of Z5 reflects the humanism and guarantees safety for riders. The surface of the pedals are made of frosted material to increase anti-skid capability, so rider will not get slippery. The headlight, specifically designed for Airwheel Z5 smart electric scooter ensures a safe riding at night and the intelligent brake taillight will give others warning, as well. Moreover, the two wheels of Z5 scooter is designed for greater land-holding capacity and riders can ride safely on snowy streets. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk



Most importantly, Airwheel Z5 personal 2-wheeled electric scooter is able to provide sustainable power supply due to the replaceable battery, and riders can enjoy riding without the anxiety of power-out halfway. Coupled with USB power supply interface, mobile phones and other daily intelligent equipment can be charged during the journey.





