Airwheel A3 Is an Innovative Long Range Electric scooter for Long Distance Trip

Airwheel A3 weighs 34 kilograms, heavier than other products, but its battery capacity is bigger, up to 520Wh.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel A3 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter is exactly a perfect transport product that benefits people with its overall advanced performances. Airwheel A3 weighs 34 kilograms, heavier than other products, but its battery capacity is bigger, up to 520Wh. Why does Airwheel add saddle to A3? For quite a long time, electric scooter has been regarded as a short-trip vehicle for minority of consumers. However, as an integrated product of innovation and technology, Airwheel A3 has brought this vehicle into the mass market of urban commutation for the first time. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787904117695852544



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



The most apparent innovative breakthrough about A3 lies in its riding mode. Due to the design of the previous electric scooters, users have to keep standing during the ride, which makes them fatigued very easily. Nevertheless, while riding an A3 sitting-posture electric scooter, they are actually sitting comfortably on the saddle. Moreover, Airwheel has made careful calculation and implemented special design, thereby enabling most of the female riders to touch the ground at ease. A3 takes after the operation mode of steering wheel. When riders are to turn around, they dont have to shift their gravity center. Instead, they just need to switch the handle to the right direction. Such an operation manner has rendered it riding even easier. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/780318406608171008



In order to guarantee the safety, A3 two wheel electric walkcar is equipped with electronic brake system to replace the traditional mechanical brake mode, hydraulic suspension for abating the vibration and auto steering system that is designed based on international standard, which are the three pioneering elements within the industry. With these new features, A3 electric scooter with seat is able to provide the best riding experience for every rider in the safest manner. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ln5ETPfK4zI





Airwheel A3 2-wheeled electric scooter , as a combination of innovation and technology, has cleared all the concerned of consumers in terms of long-distance trips, ushering the electric scooter into the mass market of urban commutation. Airwheel A3 is an innovative electric walkcar for long-distance trip.



