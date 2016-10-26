Targi Kielce will be the Hotspot for eastern europe?

(PresseBox) - Metal Fair Kielce - Gallery 2016

This year edition of Metal Expo in Kielce (Poland) was held with co-operation and support of Foundry-Planet that was honored to be a global media partner of this event. Best of all, this year Metal Expo was a prelude to our long term co-operation on the verge of important 2018?s event in Poland ? The World Foundry Congress of which Metal Expo will be an integral part. Also, in this background, Poland is underlined as the important market for foreign companies and investors by expo attendants. Although the Polish expo is not a huge of exhibition space area but it proved importance of their position as a quality dimension of exhibitors and visitors who take part in it.

25 percent more companies, 35 percent increase in the number of visitors, about 50 percent bigger exhibition area compared to 2014's expo.

Targi Kielce's Industrial Autumn has proven to be a record-breaking event. The trade-shows brought together 451 companies from 30 countries - exhibitors, co-exhibitors and represented companies. The Expo has reported a 35-percent increase in the number business-insiders to pay a visit to Targi Kielce. The International Fair of Technologies for Foundry METAL and ALUMINIUM & NONFERMET, RECYCLING and CONTROL-TECH exhibition used over 9,000 square meters of exhibition space.

2016's METAL and its accompanying exhibitions form the expo cluster - Central and Eastern Europe's foundry-business most important event and the largest exhibition over the recent years. Pressure die casting and components supply for the foundries generated the greatest interest.

The expo, in addition to Polish companies was also the showcase for international firms and organisations from, inter alia: Austria, Belarus, Belgium, China, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Spain, the Netherlands, India, Canada, Korea, Liechtenstein, Macedonia, Germany, Norway, Hungary, Slovenia, Scotland, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, USA, United Kingdom Italy. Foreign companies accounted for almost 40 percent of exhibitors at Kielce foundry expo, entrepreneurs from Germany and Italy enjoyed the greatest representation.



The exhibitors group gathered representatives of 8 foundries as well as pressure die casting companies, raw materials and components suppliers for the foundries, both from home and abroad.

This expo is a benchmark and reference point for Central Europe

I have taken part in METAL since its 21 edition. This expo is a benchmark and reference point for Central Europe - said Maurizio Sala, President of the Italian Foundry Suppliers' Association AMAFOND at the opening ceremony.

What is extremely important for the expo organization is the professional support of our partners, including: Technical Association of Polish Foundrymen, which celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, the Foundry Research Institute in Krakow which celebrates its 70th jubilee - Andrzej Mocho? PhD, Targi Kielce President expressed his gratitude. - Owing to this help, Kielce Foundry Expo has become advanced to become one of the most significant exhibitions is this part of Europe. We are also supported by: Foundry Chamber of Commerce in Krakow, Silesian University of Technology and the AGH University of Science and Technology, business-insiders publications and portals from home and abroad. We are truly grateful - our joint efforts comprehensively promote Polish foundry development.

The opening ceremony was also graced with the presence and formal addresses of Adam Górny, the Chairperson of METAL Expo Business Council, professor Józef Szczepan Suchy - the Chairman of the Scientific and Industrial Council of METAL, Ping Wen - the Secretary General of China Foundry Association, senator Krzysztof S?o?, Deputy Marshal of the ?wi?tokrzyskie Voivodeship Jan Mackowiak and Andrzej B?tkowski - Deputy Voivode of ?wi?tokrzyskie Province.

Leading foreign companies

METAL expo was the showcase for a whole array of well-known, foreign brands, including: RÖSLER, ALD Vacuum Technologies, SANDVIK, MAMMUT-WETRO, SCHMELZMETALL, KURTZ, Maass-Bau, THERMOBIEHL APPARATEBAU, InterGuss Giesereiprodukte, MK AL-Schmelze Messtechnik, TRIBO-CHEMIE, Molten Metal Products, EIRICH, ABP INDUCTION SYSTEMS, JÖST, ERVIN GERMANY, SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, ZPF Gmbh, GEIGER + Co., MORGAN, WOLLIN, FIMRO and many other.

Italian brands are also a large group of foreign companies: AGRATI, IDRA, NUOVA PROTECME, GMS, HI-TECH engineering SRL, ITALPRESSE INDUSTRIE, TREBI DI BIANCHI NADIA, COPROMEC, FOUNDRY ECOCER.

There were numerous representatives of Czech Republic: CZ-CARBON PRODUCTS, PROMET CZECH, JAP TRADING, LAC, TECHSERVICE CZ and of United Kingdom: EUROTEK, INDUCTOTHERM EUROPE. Austria was represented by RHI AG, Slovenia by SYKOFIN and WIRE. Macedonia marked its presence with ZELEZNIK, India with SNAM ALLOYS.

Under the banner of pressure casting machines

This year's trade-show brought together key-machines manufacturers, first and foremost the pressure-casting market leaders like METALS MINERALS. Many companies showcased peripherals and spare parts for foundry. Following previous years' example there will also be a comprehensive offer of components and raw for foundry industry - ASK CHEMICALS, BARABASZ, GUSS-EX, FERRO-TERM, KDO, NORGPOL, JAK, STANCHEM, FERRUS. There were also companies which offer separation technologies, mixing and dispensing devices, chemical agents, metal alloys refiners and modifiers as well as metal-mould coatings, lubricants and hydraulic fluids - e.g. PETROFER, MotulTech ? BARALDI.

To complement the offer there were also air purification filtering devices used in casting facilities - HERDING and MENEGON. The display was also complemented with computer-aided manufacturing processes for castings (presented by e.g. KOM-CAST, TMsys), measuring, analysis, and control systems (e.g. HERAEUS ELECTRO-NITE, ITA, SPECTRO-POLAND).

- Kielce expo featured pressure casting sector which enjoyed a dedicated display.This idea was a hit. For example Italian companies - machine manufacturers swiftly responded to this concept and sent their representatives to the expo. - commented professor Józef Szczepan Suchy who was also present at the METAL Expo.

Knowledge and expertise at your finger tips

Kielce foundry business meetings have always featured innovative technologies and provided the opportunity to meet numerous specialists from Poland and abroad. This year's METAL and its accompanying exhibitions hosted delegations from China, Iraq, Ukraine and Belarus. This has created an additional opportunity to broaden relations with prospective international partners. The expo was the stage for joint-presentations of companies from Belarus under the auspices of the Belarusian Association of Foundrymen and Metallurgists and from China companies under the auspices of the China Foundry Association.

Over the years Kielce casting expo has become a knowledge pool. The events bring together leading experts and business-insiders. For many years METAL has been accompanied with the "Solidification and Crystallization of Metals" conference - this year's symposium was 57th in the series.

The programme of the first day of the Expo included the "Meeting of Foundries' Presidents and Directors". The participants discussed the recent ministerial documents submitted for consultation in the foundry milieus. The meeting was chaired by Tadeusz Franaszek, STOP president. The documents submitted for discussion included Strategy for the Development by Prime Minister Morawiecki. The business milieus were also consulted on the draft regulation concerning the classification of vocational education training.

The substantive meetings programme at METAL included: seminars and technical trainings which features foundry novelties and pressure die casting latest developments. As many as 10 companies from Poland and abroad presented their achievements in minimal- quantity spray technologies, energy consumption reduction in foundries and other most topical issues.

According to the exhibitor's opinion:

METAL is a Mecca when it comes to this type of event. This is the place to meet all industry companies. I hope that the next expo will also be as popular as 2016's - said Wojciech Plaza - president of Kratos Poland immediately after the expo

Expo has been very fruitful for us, we have established lots of new contacts. In our opinion this year's edition has been really successful. Not only do we feel an urge. We want to be a part of the events - said Danuta Skrzynecka, Metale.pl President

This has been a very successful event which enjoys a high level of participation. We try to encourage our customers and other companies to exhibit at METAL Commented Krzysztof SUMARA- President of Petrofer - Poland

A prelude to the important 2018's events

- This year's METAL is a milestone to another important event in foundry industry. In two years' time, the World Foundry Congress will be staged in Krakow; the WFC brings together world-class specialists. Kielce's 2018's METAL expo will be an integral part the Congress.





