Airwheel M3 PRO Electric Drift airboard Was Born When Skateboards Combines With High Technologies

Based on such characteristics as entertaining, exciting, and challenging, skateboarding is developing rapidly and becoming a new way of relaxation for modern young people.

(firmenpresse) - Skateboarding started as a movement, but it now becomes the coolest sport on earth that is well recognized as the origin of modern extreme sports. Based on such characteristics as entertaining, exciting, and challenging, skateboarding is developing rapidly and becoming a new way of relaxation for modern young people. Airwheel M3 self-balancing air board is a combination of traditional skateboards and advanced technologies. It will become the new favorite of young people in the near future. https://twitter.com/dawnreporter1/status/788343700162093056



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel M3 is different from traditional skateboards in the appearance. The board and battery choose the modular design. That is to say, players can modify the panels, the wheels and they also can modify the battery. So its just very unique, a personalized board. The other difference is that the wheels of Airwheel M3 electric air board are much bigger than traditional skateboards. The high-end tyres have very good skid resistance and abrasion resistance. They make users trips on M3 smoother and safer. It not only shows peoples character but also ensures safety because it put an end to explosion, leakage or breaking". Other than that, Airwheel M3 is driven by the green energy, electricityquality lithium batteries, which are safer, greener, and more non-toxic than ordinary batteries. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/788305601075908608



Airwheel M3 electric air board is equipped with a wireless remote control. The effective distance of M3s wireless remote control is 10m. With the help of them, users can easily control the speed and directions of the scooters. Then users wont feel so tired if they have long-distance trips with M3. Meanwhile, many users may feel very nervous if they start out at a high speed. So Airwheel M3 is built-in a function that allows users to start as a slower speed and increase the speed as they gain confidence over the time. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnKSpuf8OPw





Users can ride Airwheel M3 electric skateboard to do sports at leisure time, regarding them as advanced transport tools. M3 will become the new darling of young people soon.



