Airwheel S5 Intelligent SUV Electric Scooter Provides Unsurpassable Wild Riding Experience for Riders

Airwheel S5 self-balancing electric scooter is really a blockbuster in the Airwheel family, especially in the SUV style scooters.

(firmenpresse) - The dream of conquering varied road conditions in pursuit of thrilling and adventures has finally been realized by Airwheel S5 double-wheels electric scooter. With the robust and rough appearance, riders would feel the sense of masculine power and strength, which empowers the entire riding experience. Most importantly, riders safety has been well guaranteed for the considerate and marvelous designs for a thrilling yet safer riding. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/786072324785205249



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel S5 is specially designed with a mudguard, which contributes to the roughness of the design, arousing the beauty of wildness. Airwheel S5 2-wheeled electric scooter enjoys the maximized output power of 1500w and is well supported by powerful momentum, which guarantees the climbing strength and makes the entire riding a conquering journey of rutty or bumpy roads. Besides, the wheels are design into 16 X 3.5 inch for wider ground contact area that improves the friction and land-holding capability, enabling S5 to better negotiate varied terrains. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/785044341693616129



The battery capacity of Airwheel S5 has achieved 680wh that tops the list of all Airwheel equipped batteries. The colossal battery capacity makes it easier for long-distance travel. Airwheel S5 satisfies the need of a carefree and pleasurable riding experience with its brilliant power sustainability. Moreover, Airwheel S5 intelligent power scooter is uniquely equipped with tail-lights. The two taillights are featured by ultra-high brightness and completely automated controlling, which can light up automatically in case of emergent braking. The strong brightness of taillights is easy to be identified even in day light and plays such an important role in advancing riding safety. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jd7xchD_0Y



In terms of safety, Airwheel S5 electric mobility scooter surpasses other scooters due to its application of branded lithium battery with sealed circuit that is resistant to dust and water, double built-in intelligent chips as well as double panels, ensuring more safety during outdoor ridings. It is true that Airwheel has outperformed any other Airwheel electric scooters in unparalleled product details for riding safety and stability.





Come and conquer with Airwheel S5 electric scooter.



