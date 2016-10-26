Airwheel S5 Intelligent self balance Scooter Is a Good Helper In Many Enterprises

The improvement of life is along with the development of science and technology. In a technology era, all kinds of intelligent products have come out, and high-tech smart products improve the efficiency of the company.

(firmenpresse) - Science and technology is for the benefit of life. In a technology era, all kinds of intelligent products have come out, and high-tech smart products improve the efficiency of the company. Airwheel electric scooter not only has brought together a new science and technology, but also the milestone of material industry. Airwheel S5, an off-road self-balancing electric scooter, provides a new way for the company travel. The following analyses it from the aspect of improvement in design and utility. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/786072324785205249



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel S5 electric standing scooter uses new designs on some details, such as operating lever, lighting systems, storage box and other aspects to fully meet the outdoor sports enthusiasts, security industry, public security system and other aspects of the individual consumer and industry market demand. Airwheel brings more convenient and cooler, lower carbon of the mode of transport for the enterprises, with the aim of making travel more easily. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jd7xchD_0Y



Airwheel S5 2-wheeled electric scooter adopts 16-inch large tyres. Relies on such giant tyres, S5 is adaptable to any rugged road condition. Riding a S5 2-wheeled electric scooter on a bumpy road or going down the steps is not an impossible mission. In terms of battery, 680 W battery is adopted by S5 to ensure a long range. In the meanwhile, travelling for a longer time and distance will be a piece of cake for S5. Like any other Airwheel products, S5 with foldable shaft can be stored in limited space. It can be folded and put in the trunk easily. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/785044341693616129



Airwheel S5 two wheel self-balancing electric scooter can provide the most convenient way to travel for public security and traffic police who need regular patrol and check the situation of the roads from time to time. Large factories need regular patrols in the factory. In real life, many companies have the demand of transport. It is unnecessary to drive a car within a short distance, while cycling is not convenient and walking is too tired. So, Airwheel S5 intelligent power scooter is a good helper in many enterprises.





