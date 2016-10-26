First StealthAUDIT Feature Pack Ships Today Providing Best Practices Reporting for Active Directory, Desktop and Server Infrastructure

(firmenpresse) - HAWTHORNE, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- STEALTHbits Technologies Inc., a leading data security software company that ensures the right people have the right access to the right information, announced today the general availability of a Feature Pack providing enhanced reporting around security and operational best practices for StealthAUDIT for Active Directory and StealthAUDIT for Systems customers.

"Inappropriate privileged access in Active Directory and improperly configured systems enable bad actors to perpetrate attacks by exploiting vulnerabilities to obtain the privileges they need to compromise resources," noted Brad Bussie, STEALTHbits Director of Product Management. "StealthAUDIT's Feature Pack gives organizations the reporting tools they need to follow best practices and remediate security vulnerabilities easily and effectively."

StealthAUDIT's Feature Pack contains over a dozen new best practices reports for auditing Active Directory and Windows Operating Systems. Organizations can use these reports to assess configurations and conditions aligning to privileged accounts, advanced permissions, and passwords in Active Directory, as well as local admin groups, service accounts and scheduled tasks, and configuration settings across critical desktop and server infrastructure.

"With this Feature Pack, we're helping customers align with the principle of least privilege access to ensure users have only the access they need to do their jobs," added Jeff Warren, STEALTHbits Senior Vice President, Technical Product Management. "We're also assisting customers with bringing systems that use local accounts and applications back under centralized control. From one easy-to-use console, organizations can maintain the security, health, and compliance of Active Directory and their critical systems, like admin workstations and application servers."

The Best Practices Reporting Feature Pack for StealthAUDIT for Active Directory and StealthAUDIT for Systems is available immediately.

STEALTHbits Technologies is a data security software company focused on protecting an organization's credentials and sensitive information. By removing inappropriate data access, enforcing security policy, and detecting advanced threats, we reduce security risk, fulfill compliance requirements, and decrease operations expense.

