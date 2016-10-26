NEW: comprehensive range of parts for electric and hybrid vehicles

Be the first! In need of a comprehensive catalogue of wear parts for electric and hybrid vehicles? Then look no further than the catalogue launched by OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG at Automechanika Frankfurt 2016! The catalogue received an overwhelmingly positive response from clients and interested parties both in the run up to and during the leading international automotive exhibition in Frankfurt for equipment, parts, accessories, management and services. The catalogue WBM-3015 plays testament to OPTIMAL AG & Co. KGs competence in the e-mobility market.

Reference: OPTIMAL catalogue WBM-3015.

(firmenpresse) - (OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG, Langenbach, Germany) The global market for electric cars has been experiencing rapid growth this year. In China alone, for example, sales of electric cars during the first eight months of this year grew by 123 percent in comparison with last year. In the United States, 30 percent more new electric vehicles have been registered. And in Norway, the country with the highest proportion of electric vehicles, the market has grown by 37 percent so far this year, giving electric cars a market share of 28 percent. OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG has always been well placed to provide its partners and clients with a reliable supply of wear parts for this type of vehicle. With our new wear parts catalogue for electric and hybrid vehicles, we are using our status as an international company to continue driving developments in this innovative market.



Our new innovative and user-friendly catalogue for electric and hybrid vehicles includes more than 1,200 references. The catalogue covers 30 brands and 128 vehicle models, including well-known electric cars such as the BMW i3, Renault Twizy and Tesla Model S as well as typical hybrid vehicles like the Toyota Prius, Audi A8 2.0 TFSI Hybrid or Mercedes S 400 Hybrid and many, many more. To make it easier for our clients to quickly choose the wear parts they need, all the references are also available in TecDoc and on the associated electronic media.



Our range of products currently includes 18 catalogues for our power brand, OPTIMAL, and 7 catalogues for our premium brand, Bendix. Since we constantly update our range of wear parts, including our electric vehicle parts, we recommend subscribing to our OPTIMAL product newsletter to keep up to date with the latest news.







More information:

http://www.optimal-germany.com/en/bendix/downloads/catalogues



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

About OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG:

OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG has been producing and selling high-quality spare car parts for a quarter of a century. The companys products range from wheel bearing kits, steering and suspension parts, shock absorbers, and brake systems to rubber-metal parts, water pumps, and belt tensioner kits. Driven by passion and enthusiasm, the company, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2016, has always regarded its employees as its main assets. At OPTIMAL, cooperating fairly with business partners and using resources carefully are equally as important as providing high-quality products and an outstanding service.



With the widest range of wheel bearing kits, TÜV-certified steering and suspension parts, and completely pre-assembled suspension struts, OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG is the number one provider of these products. OPTIMALs parts are sourced from international production partners, original equipment manufacturers, and quality suppliers. The companys fully automated warehouse enables parts to be delivered quickly and on time.



All products comply with European and international standards for the aftermarket, such as the manufacturing and quality standards TS 16949, QS 9000, and ISO 9001:2008.



Requests:

OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG

Social Media-Manager / Marketing Manager

Rainer Koehler

Alfred-Kuehne-Str. 3

85416 Langenbach

GERMANY

phone: +49 (0) 8761-7206-192

fax: +49 (0) 8761-7206-492

mail: r.koehler(at)optimal-germany.com

web: www.optimal-germany.com



PressContact / Agency:

OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG

Social Media-Manager / Marketing Manager

Rainer Koehler

Alfred-Kuehne-Str. 3

85416 Langenbach

GERMANY

phone: +49 (0) 8761-7206-192

fax: +49 (0) 8761-7206-492

mail: r.koehler(at)optimal-germany.com

web: www.optimal-germany.com



Date: 10/26/2016 - 12:18

Language: English

News-ID 502810

Character count: 2327

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: OPTIMAL AG & Co. KG

Ansprechpartner: Rainer Köhler

Stadt: Langenbach

Telefon: +49 (0) 8761-7206-192



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 26.10.2016

Comments:



In the event of publication, we would be grateful for a short note to this effect and, if applicable, a specimen copy.

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease

Number of hits: