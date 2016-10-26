Boyden Executive Monitor Finds CEO and CHRO Partnership Essential for Strategic Vision

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





New report explores key imperatives of the CHRO's rise to the C-suite and

boardroom



LONDON and NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In partnership with CEOs,

Chief Human Resources Officers (CHROs) are playing increasingly critical roles

to ensure companies win the war for talent and maximise employee motivation

across the globe, according to the Executive Monitor released today by Boyden

Global Executive Search.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available

at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4702196f-7bb9-483a-b61f-

2941f7a24777



Boyden's Executive Monitor report, entitled The Rise of the CHRO, explores the

many challenges CHROs face on their paths to earning respected roles in the C-

suite and boardroom. In addition, the report looks at the need for CHROs to

develop close working relationships with their CEOs and demonstrate their value

as key leaders with the ability to align human capital strategy with the

company's business strategy and address business challenges and opportunities in

a holistic way.



"The war for talent will continue to intensify. CHROs are key drivers to ensure

the right strategic environment to maximise talent motivation," said Jörg

Kasten, Chairman of Boyden and Managing Partner, Boyden Germany. "Conversely,

companies that do not have HR executives at the C-level will face serious

strategic economic and cultural problems. It's imperative for CEOs to reshape

their HR function as well as treat their HR executives as equal partners."



The Boyden Executive Monitor report also covers the complex nature of the CEO-

CHRO relationship; HR's journey to demonstrate its value within an ever-changing

economic landscape; key challenges it has faced along the way; a contentious

proposal to split the function in two; how availability of new metrics is

changing the way HR operates; why now may be the best time yet for CHROs; and



what the future holds for the HR function including ways CEOs can cultivate

these invaluable advisors and the qualities that will be key to their success.



"It's very clear that the CEO-CHRO relationship is of paramount importance when

considering the fact that a change of CEO will, as statistics prove, often

prompt a change of CHRO," said Lisa Gerhardt, Global Leader of Boyden's Consumer

& Retail and Human Resources Practices and Partner, Boyden New York and Boyden

UK. "This is much more common than in any other function with a new CEO

appointment, either internal or external. The need for a trusted partner who

will act as a confidante as well as the conscience of the business gives a new

CEO impetus to choose his or her own HR leader."



"CHROs should serve as a sounding board for CEOs and ensure that their input

sheds a somewhat different light in decision making," asserts Kristen Smit,

Boyden Board Member and Managing Partner, Boyden France. "The CHRO must be able

to have a clear and strategic vision of the road ahead, as projected by the CEO,

in order to be able to anticipate the obstacles he or she will encounter on the

journey."



In addition, the report focuses on the following topics regarding CHROs' ascent

to the role of an indispensable member of the leadership team:



* CEO support for the HR function and proactive measures to cultivate well-

rounded HR leaders



* The importance of allowing the CHRO to spend more time on strategy and less

on administration



* The role of the CHRO in affecting change within an organisation, driven by a

deep understanding of human capital needs and their impact on the bottom

line



* Advances in HR technology, including automation, expanded access to

information, and new modes of data collection



"Just as the best finance or marketing executives are expected to be creative

and transformational, great companies also need HR leaders to solve problems

that stand in the way of the business, rather than inhibiting organisations with

rigidity," explains Jim Harmon, Managing Partner, Boyden Canada.



The new Boyden report also includes case studies and sidebar interviews offering

diverse perspectives on the CHRO's journey from John Lucas, Senior Vice

President, Global Human Resources and Chief Human Resources Officer at The

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company and Dean Carter, Vice President of Human

Resources and Shared Services at Patagonia.



The full Boyden Executive Monitor report is available at www.boyden.com.



About Boyden World Corporation

Boyden is a global leader in retained executive search and talent advisory

services with more than 70 offices in over 40 countries. Founded in 1946, Boyden

specialises in senior executive search, interim management and human capital

consulting across a broad spectrum of markets and sectors. For further

information, please visit www.boyden.com.



The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP

PhotoExpress.



Contacts:

Alex Varjan, for Boyden

t. +1 (212) 850.5679

e. alex.varjan(at)fticonsulting.com

Jan Boehler, for Boyden Germany

t. +49 69 13388041

e. j.boehler(at)wbco.de









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Boyden via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://https://www.boyden.com



PressRelease by

Boyden

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 10:15

Language: English

News-ID 502812

Character count: 6058

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Boyden

Stadt: New York





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease