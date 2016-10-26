Rapid7 Earns Spot on UK Government Digital Marketplace

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Public sector organisations now able to leverage the power of security data and
analytics with Rapid7's industry-leading, cloud-based products and services
through G-Cloud 8 Framework
BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), a leading
provider of security data and analytics solutions, announced today that its
cloud-delivered security solutions have been added to the Crown Commercial
Service (CCS) registry and are now accessible to public sector organisations.
Rapid7 solutions accelerate insight into security and IT operations, arming
customers with live information around vulnerabilities and user behaviours. The
Company focuses on giving IT and security professionals the power to act at the
moment of impact to detect, deter, and investigate threats and incidents.
Rob Attree, EMEA director of sales at Rapid7, commented on the agreement: "We
are thrilled that eight of our products and services have been accepted into the
G-Cloud framework, a fully EU compliant system. This arrangement will provide
government and public sector bodies with direct access to Rapid7's leading
security and IT products and services to enable them to achieve their
cybersecurity goals."
According to the Information Commissioner's Office Data Security Incidents
Trends, healthcare suffered more data breaches than any other sector in the UK,
with 184 breaches reported in the final quarter of 2015 alone. The second most
breached sector was local government, which reported 43 breaches in the same
quarter. Consequently, security is becoming increasingly high on the IT agenda
for UK organisations, particularly the public sector. Rapid7 solutions aim to
empower IT and security professionals to protect their organisations by
collecting data and transforming it into prioritised and actionable insight. The
Company helps organisations to prevent attacks by providing visibility into
vulnerabilities, and to rapidly detect compromises, respond to breaches, and
correct the underlying causes of attacks.
Rapid7 now provides a range of SaaS solutions and specialist security services
to the UK public sector, including:
* InsightIDR: Leverages attacker analytics to detect intruder activity on-
demand, cutting down false positives and days' worth of work for security
professionals. The solution unifies the capabilities of SIEM, EDR, and UBA
to detect behaviours that are indicative of compromised credentials, spot
lateral movement across assets, uncover malware, and set traps for
intruders.
* Managed Web Application Security: A highly accurate and scalable solution
that collects web application data for vulnerability scanning, prioritises
what needs to be fixed first, and helps security teams remediate fixes
faster without purchasing, installing, and monitoring software. Powered by
Rapid7 AppSpider, the service is purpose-built to scan all modern apps from
Single Page Applications (SPAs) to mobile.
* Managed Vulnerability Management: Live vulnerability monitoring using
automated tools to scan identified systems and infrastructure within an
organisation's IT environment with support from a dedicated Managed Service
Consultant (MSC). The MSC will complete these scanning activities and
deliver prioritised insight that makes it easy for IT teams to remediate and
reduce risk.
* Managed Detection and Response (Analytic Response): An extension of
customers' internal security team, which provides continuous threat
detection by accurately identifying known threats, unknown threats, and
intruder movement from the endpoint to the cloud. Rapid7 analysts can also
pivot seamlessly into incident response to identify the extent of the breach
and provide detailed steps on how to contain it.
* Cyber Security Maturity Assessment: A high-level operational gap
analysis/risk assessment targeting approximately 20 critical control areas.
The goal of this assessment is to drive measurable improvements over a
multi-month timeframe and address both strategic and tactical aspects of
improving security, including a prioritised set of security initiatives to
be implemented by existing teams.
* CREST-certified Penetration Testing: Network, application, wireless, device,
physical, and social engineering engagements that demonstrate the security
level of an organisation's key systems and infrastructure. This simulation
of real-world attack vectors documents actual risks posed to companies from
the perspective of a motivated attacker.
* Security Awareness Training: Offering of eight training modules, each with a
target duration of 8-10 minutes in length with a formal assessment at the
end of each module. Topics include: Malware Awareness, Social Engineering,
Password Security, Email Security, Physical Security, Mobile Device
Security, Phishing Awareness, and Travel Security.
The G-Cloud initiative is designed to help ease procurement with the use of
cloud computing for all sections and departments of the UK government and
includes a series of framework agreements with a wide range of suppliers. CCS's
vision is to deliver value for the nation through outstanding commercial
capability and quality customer service. Its procurement arrangements can be
used by central government departments and organisations across the public
sector including local government, health, education, not-for-profit, and
devolved administrations. As such, any public sector group can buy items or
services without running a full tender procurement process.
CCS's commercial procurement solutions are fully EU compliant and provide
significant savings for the taxpayer, helping to protect the delivery of front
line services. The speed and ease of the procurement of Rapid7 SaaS and
specialist service solutions can also provide notable savings for customers in
terms of time and money.
About Rapid7
Rapid7 is a leading provider of security data and analytics solutions that
enable organizations to implement an active, analytics-driven approach to cyber
security. We combine our extensive experience in security data and analytics and
deep insight into attacker behaviors and techniques to make sense of the wealth
of data available to organizations about their IT environments and users. Our
solutions empower organizations to prevent attacks by providing visibility into
vulnerabilities and to rapidly detect compromises, respond to breaches, and
correct the underlying causes of attacks. Rapid7 is trusted by more than 5,600
organizations across over 100 countries, including 37% of the Fortune 1000. To
learn more about Rapid7 or get involved in our threat research,
visit www.rapid7.com.
Press contact:
Rachel E. Adam
Rapid7 Senior PR Manager
press(at)rapid7.com
(857) 415-4443
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Rapid7 via GlobeNewswire
Date: 10/26/2016 - 11:05
Language: English
News-ID 502820
Character count: 7931
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Rapid7
Stadt: Boston
Number of hits: 59
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.116
|Registriert Heute:
|7
|Registriert Gestern:
|17
|Mitglied(er) online:
|5
|Gäste Online:
|256
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.