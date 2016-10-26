Rapid7 Earns Spot on UK Government Digital Marketplace

Public sector organisations now able to leverage the power of security data and

analytics with Rapid7's industry-leading, cloud-based products and services

BOSTON, Oct. 26, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD), a leading

provider of security data and analytics solutions, announced today that its

cloud-delivered security solutions have been added to the Crown Commercial

Service (CCS) registry and are now accessible to public sector organisations.

Rapid7 solutions accelerate insight into security and IT operations, arming

customers with live information around vulnerabilities and user behaviours. The

Company focuses on giving IT and security professionals the power to act at the

moment of impact to detect, deter, and investigate threats and incidents.



Rob Attree, EMEA director of sales at Rapid7, commented on the agreement: "We

are thrilled that eight of our products and services have been accepted into the

G-Cloud framework, a fully EU compliant system. This arrangement will provide

government and public sector bodies with direct access to Rapid7's leading

security and IT products and services to enable them to achieve their

cybersecurity goals."



According to the Information Commissioner's Office Data Security Incidents

Trends, healthcare suffered more data breaches than any other sector in the UK,

with 184 breaches reported in the final quarter of 2015 alone. The second most

breached sector was local government, which reported 43 breaches in the same

quarter. Consequently, security is becoming increasingly high on the IT agenda

for UK organisations, particularly the public sector. Rapid7 solutions aim to

empower IT and security professionals to protect their organisations by

collecting data and transforming it into prioritised and actionable insight. The

Company helps organisations to prevent attacks by providing visibility into



vulnerabilities, and to rapidly detect compromises, respond to breaches, and

correct the underlying causes of attacks.



Rapid7 now provides a range of SaaS solutions and specialist security services

to the UK public sector, including:



* InsightIDR: Leverages attacker analytics to detect intruder activity on-

demand, cutting down false positives and days' worth of work for security

professionals. The solution unifies the capabilities of SIEM, EDR, and UBA

to detect behaviours that are indicative of compromised credentials, spot

lateral movement across assets, uncover malware, and set traps for

intruders.

* Managed Web Application Security: A highly accurate and scalable solution

that collects web application data for vulnerability scanning, prioritises

what needs to be fixed first, and helps security teams remediate fixes

faster without purchasing, installing, and monitoring software. Powered by

Rapid7 AppSpider, the service is purpose-built to scan all modern apps from

Single Page Applications (SPAs) to mobile.

* Managed Vulnerability Management: Live vulnerability monitoring using

automated tools to scan identified systems and infrastructure within an

organisation's IT environment with support from a dedicated Managed Service

Consultant (MSC). The MSC will complete these scanning activities and

deliver prioritised insight that makes it easy for IT teams to remediate and

reduce risk.

* Managed Detection and Response (Analytic Response): An extension of

customers' internal security team, which provides continuous threat

detection by accurately identifying known threats, unknown threats, and

intruder movement from the endpoint to the cloud. Rapid7 analysts can also

pivot seamlessly into incident response to identify the extent of the breach

and provide detailed steps on how to contain it.

* Cyber Security Maturity Assessment: A high-level operational gap

analysis/risk assessment targeting approximately 20 critical control areas.

The goal of this assessment is to drive measurable improvements over a

multi-month timeframe and address both strategic and tactical aspects of

improving security, including a prioritised set of security initiatives to

be implemented by existing teams.

* CREST-certified Penetration Testing: Network, application, wireless, device,

physical, and social engineering engagements that demonstrate the security

level of an organisation's key systems and infrastructure. This simulation

of real-world attack vectors documents actual risks posed to companies from

the perspective of a motivated attacker.

* Security Awareness Training: Offering of eight training modules, each with a

target duration of 8-10 minutes in length with a formal assessment at the

end of each module. Topics include: Malware Awareness, Social Engineering,

Password Security, Email Security, Physical Security, Mobile Device

Security, Phishing Awareness, and Travel Security.



The G-Cloud initiative is designed to help ease procurement with the use of

cloud computing for all sections and departments of the UK government and

includes a series of framework agreements with a wide range of suppliers. CCS's

vision is to deliver value for the nation through outstanding commercial

capability and quality customer service. Its procurement arrangements can be

used by central government departments and organisations across the public

sector including local government, health, education, not-for-profit, and

devolved administrations. As such, any public sector group can buy items or

services without running a full tender procurement process.



CCS's commercial procurement solutions are fully EU compliant and provide

significant savings for the taxpayer, helping to protect the delivery of front

line services. The speed and ease of the procurement of Rapid7 SaaS and

specialist service solutions can also provide notable savings for customers in

terms of time and money.



About Rapid7

Rapid7 is a leading provider of security data and analytics solutions that

enable organizations to implement an active, analytics-driven approach to cyber

security. We combine our extensive experience in security data and analytics and

deep insight into attacker behaviors and techniques to make sense of the wealth

of data available to organizations about their IT environments and users. Our

solutions empower organizations to prevent attacks by providing visibility into

vulnerabilities and to rapidly detect compromises, respond to breaches, and

correct the underlying causes of attacks. Rapid7 is trusted by more than 5,600

organizations across over 100 countries, including 37% of the Fortune 1000. To

learn more about Rapid7 or get involved in our threat research,

visit www.rapid7.com.



