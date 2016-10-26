CannaGrow Holdings Announces Feature Article in SunGrower & Greenhouse Magazine

(firmenpresse) - GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- (OTC PINK: CGRW), a Liaison and Consultant providing turnkey solutions to licensed growers in the legal Cannabis industry is pleased to announce the Company and their team members Dr. John P. Janovec and Jason Wells were featured in the October 2016 issue of "SunGrower & Greenhouse Magazine," a Marijuana Ventures trade publication available by subscription and through retail outlets such as Barnes and Noble.

Delmar Janovec, CEO, stated, "I am pleased to share the news that CannaGrow Holdings has been covered in a major Cannabis Industry trade publication. I am proud to see our team leaders, Dr. John P. Janovec and Jason Wells, and their horticultural values shared with the public at large through such an important media outlet. The coverage is timely as the Colorado Buffalo Ranch Facility I is fully operational and our Licensed Grower, Category One Botanicals, is within weeks of harvesting their first crop of natural, sunshine-grown Cannabis products for wholesale distribution in the recreational market in the State of Colorado."

Dr. John Janovec, COO, stated, "The article, written by award-winning author Eric Hiss, does a fine job of capturing aspects of CannaGrow's unique entry into the Legal Cannabis Industry in the State of Colorado. It also shows our dedication to the formulation of 'living soils' as one component of our ecologically sound Cannabis production techniques. We have posted the article on our newly launched website -- -- where it can be directly accessed through the blog site . I encourage share-holders and Cannabis enthusiasts alike to check our blog on a regular basis not only for CannaGrow updates but also pertinent industry information and news."

Eric Hiss is a writer and photographer with diverse interests and accomplishments in the field of journalism; he connected with the CannaGrow Holdings team on the "Cannabis trail." He has been published in numerous magazines and newspapers with focus on themes ranging from world travel and technology to health, food, wine, and spirits. SunGrower & Greenhouse Magazine is a sister publication of Marijuana Ventures Magazine, the Journal of Professional Cannabis Growers and Retailers, and focuses on the sharing of industry feature stories and "how-to" guides on different technical aspects of sound Cannabis production.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc., the Liaison and Representative for NuGro Industries, will continue in its capacity of providing oversight as the Facilities Manager, working with the State/County Agencies and Category One Botanicals, LLC, the Licensed Grower for the facilities. The completion of this project will now provide the company the basis to begin generating revenues from Licensed Growers subleasing the Turnkey facilities being built to the specifications of CannaGrow COO, Dr. John P. Janovec, and Consultant, Jason Wells. CannaGrow has already received numerous inquiries from additional perspective tenants and is also exploring additional business ventures within this industry that could further enhance shareholder value.

The site plan, grading plan, and phasing plan that was submitted by NuGro Industries, the landowner and developer, can be viewed on our website at: .

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. has entered the Medical/Recreational Cannabis Industry as a Lessor, Liaison, and Consultant to licensed Growers providing them with turnkey Growing Facilities in the State of Colorado. The Company intends to expand this business model within this industry as business opportunities evolve whereby providing for the highest return to its shareholders.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. does not and will not, until such time as Federal law allows, grow, harvest, distribute or sell marijuana or any substance that violate the laws of the United States of America.

CannaGrow Holdings, Inc. encourages the public to read the above information in conjunction with its year-end statement for December 31, 2015, and the quarterly statements filed in calendar year 2016, at: .

The information contained in this press release may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements usually contain the words "may," "could," "possibly," "feel," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "expect," or similar expressions that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the Company's uncertain profitability, need for significant capital, uncertainty concerning market acceptance of its services, competition, limited service facilities, dependence on technological developments and protection of its intellectual property. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed herein.

Image Available:

:





CannaGrow Holdings, Inc.

Delmar Janovec

Investor Relations





More information:

http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3072382



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 10:30

Language: English

News-ID 502830

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CannaGrow Holdings, Inc.

Stadt: GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO





Number of hits: 32



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease