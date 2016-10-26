TeamUltra Achieves ServiceNow Gold Partner Status

UKs oldest ServiceNow partner experiencing strong professional services and licence growth

(firmenpresse) - Berkshire, ENGLAND, 26 October, 2016: TeamUltra (www.teamultra.net) announced it has achieved Gold Partner status with ServiceNow. This is an important statement of intent from TeamUltra demonstrating commitment to delivering ServiceNow excellence and retaining its position as the partner of choice for projects ranging from complex, large scale implementations to smaller more agile deployments.



Mike Beale, Managing Director of TeamUltra said, As ServiceNow continues to grow at a rapid rate, it fuels higher levels of demand for certified resources that can deliver quick ROI on ServiceNow projects. Our business model means that we focus purely on ServiceNow and this is reflected in achieving Gold Partner status. It is also recognition of the outstanding work that our consultants produce for customers which is reflected in the consistently high Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) scores that we receive which puts us in the top 5 globally for ServiceNow partners.



The ServiceNow partner program is designed to recognise partners based on their competencies, experience and specialisations. TeamUltra is differentiated from other ServiceNow partners with the depth of the expertise retained in the company. Due to the ever expanding breadth of functionality offered by ServiceNow it is important for companies to choose a partner that is committed to staying up to date on the latest new product developments.



Primary market research conducted earlier this year by TeamUltra revealed that whilst ServiceNow is the clear market leader for ITSM systems, there is a growing skills shortage. A copy of the report can be downloaded here http://www.teamultra.net/misc/itsm-challenges-and-trends-2016-white-paper/



Sam Beale, Director of Professional Services at TeamUltra added, We have achieved product implementation competencies in Management, Discovery, Performance Analytics and ITSM. Additionally, we are continually investing and expanding our team of ServiceNow specialists. This will ensure that TeamUltra meets and exceeds the minimum number of certified systems administrators and implementation specialists required to be a Gold partner. We are also training up the next generation of ServiceNow professionals via our established Graduate recruitment scheme which is giving IT professionals a rewarding career path in a fast growing industry.





About TeamUltra

TeamUltra is the UKs leading ServiceNow partner. Our range of solutions, built using the experienced gained from 500+ projects and implementations help you get the most out of ServiceNow. We are the partner of choice for organisations requiring ServiceNow ITSM, SIAM, ITOM, Customer Service Management, GRC, system updates, upgrades, managed services, consultancy and support.



See www.teamultra.net for more information.

