Retriever Communications Releases New Version of Formbuilder

(firmenpresse) - SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- , a global provider of mobile automation solutions and an expert in field service management, today announced that the new version of its Formbuilder solution for easily creating device-agnostic electronic forms is now commercially available.

The new Formbuilder enables better collaboration within organizations when creating, sharing or maintaining forms. The updated solution improves the Retriever suite of products for the whole range of industries Retriever supports, including utilities, telecom, energy and others.

To increase accessibility, Formbuilder now allows multiple users to change, create and improve work forms on the web, dynamically adapting to the ever-growing business needs and more people being involved in each mobile work process. With the improved usability, new UX and UI, Formbuilder becomes a more user-friendly solution that requires very little training.

"Every update we make to our solutions is to benefit our customers. Our extensive expertise in how mobile solutions are actually used in the field and within organizations ensures that Formbuilder is working intuitively for our customers," said Simon Kao, Product Manager-Retriever Technology Platform. "With the enhanced Formbuilder, enterprises are now able to drive faster mobility adoption within their organizations with shorter and more simple training sessions. The new Formbuilder leads the way in innovation in the industrial mobility space and further strengthens our suite of products," Simon added.

Available on the web rather than on local drive / device

Numeric Range Validation: Mobile workers receive instant feedback when entering numerical information as to whether or not it is within a good or bad range

Inclusion of UTF-8 characters

Users can publish forms from Formbuilder to Retriever apps quickly and easily

Formbuilder is a part of Retriever's end-to-end mobility solution which provides the flexibility of dynamic forms combined with off the shelf products that can support sophisticated workflow.

A global expert in Field Service Management headquartered in Sydney and with additional development and support in the US and staff in Europe. For 20 years, Retriever has been partnering with clients to drive operational efficiency by mobilizing workforces, advancing delivery of service and improving asset management. Retriever provides off-the-shelf and bespoke mobile applications which are built to work in or out of coverage alongside a scheduling solution for efficient job planning, crew assignment and work-order planning. With a 100% deployment success rate, Retriever tailors and configures solutions for industries from Utilities to Environmental including field service maintenance, inspections, environmental testing, OH&S whilst integrating to GIS, Engineering and ERP systems.

Irena Boostani



LEWIS for Retriever Communications

619-677-2700





http://www.retrievercommunications.com



