Morristown, New Jersey Dentists Use GALILEOS 3D Imaging For Enhanced Accuracy

The cosmetic dentists at Aesthetic Smiles of New Jersey employ the detailed images from innovative x-ray technology to facilitate prompt diagnoses and precise treatment plans

(firmenpresse) - MORRISTOWN, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Dr. Edward Romano and Dr. Matthew Vaccaro say one of the many ways they try to give patients the highest-quality treatment experience possible is by keeping their practice up-to-date with the latest dental technology available. According to the , technological innovations often lead to improved safety, more comfort, and better results for patients. With the acquisition of the GALILEOS ComfortPLUS® 3D dental imaging system, the doctors note that patients at can have exceptionally detailed information about their oral health in just two minutes, providing a number of significant benefits.

Drs. Romano and Vaccaro say that, while the ® x-ray system can scan the mouth in just 14 seconds, there are even more advantages to these highly detailed images than just speed and efficiency. They reveal that, when a minor dental issue is discovered during an exam, prompt treatment can go a long way toward preventing more complex and costly dental complications. Since the image of the patient's mouth is available almost instantly, these visual references can be used for patient education, allowing Drs. Romano and Vaccaro to more clearly communicate dental concerns while also enabling patients to make well-informed decisions about their oral care.

The New Jersey dentists highlight that the can also dramatically influence the success of certain cosmetic and restorative procedures. For example, when planning the placement of a , Drs. Romano and Vaccaro can use the GALILEOS® x-ray system to carefully avoid certain nerves and blood vessels thanks to the comprehensive view of the mouth. For procedures such as ® same-day crowns, the dentists note that this new technology allows for significantly improved accuracy during the design phase, which can ultimately shorten the duration of the procedure, yield a more comfortable fit, and reduce risks of complication. Drs. Romano and Vaccaro say the advanced, high-definition images of a patient's unique oral anatomy ultimately goes many steps further than traditional x-rays, offering them another way to enhance patient care and deliver a better experience.

In addition to serving as a past President of the New Jersey chapter of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, is a 20-year sustaining member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. He is also an active member of the American Dental Association and the Academy of General Dentistry, among many other professional dental organizations. Currently, Dr. Romano serves as the President of Aesthetic Smiles of New Jersey in Morristown and is an attending dentist at Morristown Memorial Hospital.

Currently an attending dentist at Morristown Memorial Hospital, has been honored with two awards for his work in prosthodontics and dental implant placement. In addition to his services at Aesthetic Smiles of New Jersey, he is a member of the American Dental Association, the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, the Academy of General Dentistry, and the Tri-County Dental Society.

Aesthetic Smiles of New Jersey

