Momentous Entertainment Group Shares Updates With Shareholders

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") (OTC PINK: MMEG), a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media channels, issued a shareholder update letter from Kurt E. Neubauer, Chairman of the Board and CEO, concerning its reality television projects, OTT streaming service, music projects, and its planned merger and acquisition ("M&A") program.

Dear Fellow Shareholders:

As we began our journey in 2016, we continued to evaluate our progress and investments committed to meet our current goals. Below is a brief summary of our current state of affairs at Momentous and its properties. In the first half of the year, we identified our markets and potential revenue streams and began working on projects that could have a direct and immediate impact on our revenues.

We are primarily focused on the commencement of revenues through the licensing of our reality television assets, preparing the OTT global streaming service for Poolworks social media sites and other global social media platforms; and the potential commencement of an aggressive M & A plan.

The brief summary below will help to bring you up-to-date as to the actual current activities.

In 2015, Momentous executed talent contracts with Bobby Dale Earnhardt and Dennis Gile to create reality television programs for network distribution. Momentous has already developed and created marketing reels for our television reality show assets as parts of the development process.

Momentous is currently in discussions to determine the possible next steps in the process of developing a joint venture with another industry production company which will become it's production partner, for the Bobby Dale Earnhardt show and the Dennis Gile Quarterback Academy. The partnership will provide TV Network advertisers and sponsors for the shows. It will also market the TV series to major television networks, as well as producing the series once picked up.

Momentous signed an agreement to deliver film, TV and sports content on an advertising (AVOD), VOD (video on demand) and SVOD (subscription video on demand) business model with poolworks, Germany's largest social media platform with 10 plus million members.

Momentous is in the process of building its OTT service into a full end-to-end Over-The-Top content ("OTT") streaming solution. It is anticipated this OTT service will initially offer two channels:

1. A classic film channel



2. An extreme sports channel

3. A third channel due be determined

Momentous is in the process of creating a joint venture with a major content provider to provide the film and sports programming for its OTT global service. Once this service is implemented and fully operational, Momentous plans to offer the same service to other worldwide social media companies provided through its current management relationships.

Momentous is offering two adult contemporary albums. The first album is entitled "The Greatest Story Every Sung" and features Suzanne Olmon and Roger Clark and narration by Stephen Baldwin. The album was submitted to the 2014 Grammy's for best Contemporary Christian Album, best Engineered Album (non-Classical) and best Produced Album (non-classical). Momentous produced its first music video, a performance of Suzanne Olmon's "I Believe", which has received over 130,000 views on itube247. Another video of "A Baby Changes Everything" is in production from a future album, Momentous has titled "Crossings, From Here to Eternity". ()

Momentous also produced a second album titled "Tim Storey's Daily Reminders from Scripture." Mr. Storey is a world-renown life coach and adviser to world leaders and celebrities such as Robert Downey Jr., Deion Sanders, Natalie Cole, Charlie Sheen, Berry Gordy, Quincy Jones, and Lee Iacocca to name a few. He also frequently guest stars on Oprah Winfrey's Super Soul Sunday.

Momentous has recently partnered with a Los Angeles firm to create an automated sales and marketing platform to begin marketing the music and audio works above. The technology displays is an artificial intelligence bot that interacts with possible sales prospects it targets from a specific set of conditions set by the operator. Momentous is anxious to learn how effective the new marketing technology will perform.

Momentous has developed and started implementing an acquisition program to acquire a number of EBITDA positive digital media, online, and technology companies. Momentous' management fully realizes the value that technology-based companies will bring to our balance sheet beyond just revenue recognition. While we are motivated by creating content, revenue creation is our number one objective. Momentous is also working with highly successful M & A executives from Vert Capital to assist in sourcing potential acquisition targets and negotiating the most favorable terms.

Momentous is also in discussion with various funding sources to assist in the financing of potential acquisitions. Because of the current low trading value of the Company's stock price, we are considering creative ways of crafting and structuring acquisition projects to help prevent the possibility of significant further dilution to our supporting shareholders.

These potential acquisitions or other similar projects, if completed in management's judgment, will provide Momentous a clear path to revenues, cash flows, assets and profitability; although we are unable to predict a specific timeframe or level of success.

Kurt Neubauer, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "Management is committed to the development of an aggressive growth policy to catapult the Company's business expansion exponentially over the next several years." Mr. Neubauer also stated, "As we grow the Company's revenues through organic maturity of our entertainment content, we will look to acquisition to build steadfast and robust shareholder value in the near term. The first stage is to complete a consequential acquisition that will complement Momentous' market presence by enhancing scale considerably into a much larger and more diverse firm."

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media channels. Momentous has a combined management experience of more than 100 years in entertainment, technology and marketing.

Please take note that the Company may use social media to communicate with the public. This communication may include information that could be deemed material information. As a result, the Company encourages interested parties to review the information that it posts on the following social media channels: FaceBook (), Twitter (), and LinkedIn ().

Products Site , Music Site and Music One Corp .

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of Momentous Entertainment Group Inc's (MMEG) future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the results of MMEG to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. These risk factors and others are included from time to time in documents MMEG files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, its Form 10-Ks, Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on MMEG's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. MMEG cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, MMEG undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and also takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by MMEG.

Contact:

Tim Williams

800-314-8912

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 11:00

Language: English

News-ID 502841

Character count: 9054

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc.

Stadt: LAS VEGAS, NV





Number of hits: 10



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease