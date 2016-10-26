Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide's Liz O'Neil to sit on DTC Forum panel

(firmenpresse) - PARSIPPANY, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide (), the health behavior change specialists of Ogilvy & Mather (), and a WPP company (NASDAQ: WPPGY) (), today announced Liz O'Neil has been asked to serve as one of the thought-leading Keeping Your Eye on the Horizon panelists at the DTC Forum on TV and Print conference to be held on October 27-28 at the Sonesta Hotel in Philadelphia, PA.

This DTC Perspectives-sponsored conference is entirely devoted to mass media and is designed to help product marketers and their agencies improve their mass media ROI. Ms. O'Neil will join a select group of seasoned media executives on the Keeping Your Eye on the Horizon panel, which will cover new tactics, opportunities, and measurement in television and print to help marketers stay ahead of the marketing curve.

Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide is committed to creativity and effectiveness in healthcare communications, everywhere. Our global headquarters are in Parsippany, NJ, with additional hubs in New York, London, Paris and Singapore. We maintain multiple additional offices in markets critical to our clients' global aspirations. Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide provides marketing services including behavioral insights, content strategy and management, digital, interactive and new media services, marketing analytics and research, media planning and buying, medical education, payer marketing and market access, professional advertising and promotion, public affairs and relations, relationship marketing, sales training development, scientific communications, social media and social listening, and wellness and consumer advertising and promotion. The organization houses and maintains individual Ogilvy CommonHealth and Ogilvy Healthworld brand identities within the marketplace.

