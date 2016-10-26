SEMAFO Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2016 Results Release and Conference Call

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- SEMAFO (TSX: SMF)(OMX: SMF) invites you to participate in a conference call on November 9, 2016 at 10:00 AM EST with senior management during which they will review the Corporation's third quarter 2016 financial results.
SEMAFO's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the third quarter 2016 will be released on November 9 prior to TSX open and will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of the Corporation's website at , and on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at .
A live audio webcast of the conference will be accessible for a period of 30 days through SEMAFO's website at .
About SEMAFO
SEMAFO is a Canadian-based mining company with gold production and exploration activities in West Africa. The
Corporation currently owns and operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the high-grade satellite Siou and Fofina deposits, and is developing the advanced gold deposit of Natougou. SEMAFO's strategic focus is to maximize shareholder value by effectively managing its existing assets as well as pursuing organic and strategic growth opportunities.
The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of SEMAFO under the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. This information was publicly communicated on October 26, 2016 at 7:00 a.m., Eastern Daylight Time.
Contacts:
Robert LaValliere
Vice-President, Corporate Affairs & Investor Relations
Cell: +1 (514) 240 2780
Ruth Hanna
Analyst, Investor Relations
Tel. local & overseas: +1 (514) 744 4408
North America Toll-Free: 1 (888) 744 4408
More information:
http://www.semafo.com/
Date: 10/26/2016 - 11:00
Language: English
News-ID 502843
Character count: 9054
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: SEMAFO Inc.
Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC
Number of hits: 10
