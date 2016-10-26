Airwheel S6 Mini 2 Wheels Electric Scooter - Small Size with Complete Functions

Compared with the previous two-wheeled electric scooters, Airwheel S6 sitting-posture electric scooter has significant changes in both appearance and internal performance.

(firmenpresse) - Nowadays, electronic products are getting smaller and more portable. Following this trend, Airwheel launched S6. Though the size is smaller, the functions of S6 are quite powerful. At first glance, people could tell that S6 sitting-posture electric scooter is equipped with a saddle that shows Airwheel S6 has break away from convention since the previous self-balancing scooters mostly could only be operated by standing posture. The saddle is not designed for unique look but for practical function. Standing and sitting postures of operation are allowed and the dual operation modes will meet more peoples needs. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/771639244888551425



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel S6 is made of PC materials, with wear resistance and anti-corrosion. In contrast with other materials, PC materials appear more artistic and elegant. As for the metallic materials, S6 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter adopts mainly the magnesium alloy and aluminium alloy with smaller density and better heat dissipation ability. A small body could generate great power. The functions of Airwheel S6 are not determined by the size but the quality materials chosen. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/771258847491076096



Airwheel S6 is small but with an adjustable operating arm, and it is fit for people with different heights. The nimble size has also lowered the weight of itself. S6 double-wheels electric scooter weighs only around 14 kg. Even cute girls could lift it without burden. The wheels of Airwheel S6 are smaller with the diameter of 20cm, which makes the entire bodywork of Airwheel S6 tiny and exquisite. Apart from the small size of wheels, Airwheel S6 is also featured with simpler design style. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0PoqGpdUxMY



The intelligence of Airwheel S6 is another attraction to Airwheel riders. The powerful built-in intelligent chip realizes the automation and data processing. Airwheel S6 2-wheeled electric scooter is smartly connected with a smartphone app, and riders can be informed of real-time data about the scooter. Riders can read the data through the app easily while riding with Airwheel S6. Besides, riders can receive burglar alerts through the app with precise location targeting functionality.





Compared with the previous two-wheeled electric scooters, Airwheel S6 2-wheeled electric scooter has achieved small Size with complete functions.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 13:43

Language: English

News-ID 502854

Character count: 2948

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 80



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease