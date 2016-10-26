Visiting Vienna: A Wheelchair Accessibility Guide

Vienna is one of Europes most beautiful historic cities. It also ranks highly for accessible tourism, making it a great choice for the disabled traveller.

(firmenpresse) - Vienna, the capital city of Austria, is one of Europes most elegant and beautiful cities. Here you find winding cobbled streets, imperial palaces, an artistic culture and a thriving coffee-house and drinking and dining scene. Whilst it is a great city to visit at any time of year, it is during the winter months that Vienna truly comes to life. Around Christmas, the city transforms into a fairytale-esque setting with vibrant markets, outdoor lighting and festivities.



Vienna is also a city that is forward thinking and ranks highly on accessible tourism throughout.



Navigating Vienna



The city, like many old European cities, is well known for its cobbled streets. Unlike those you find elsewhere, Viennas streets are much smoother and navigating should not be an issue - particularly if you are in an electric wheelchair. The heart of the city is a zone for pedestrians, which means that curbs are not an issue and access should be easy wherever you go.



One area which may cause some issues is the inside of old buildings that have retained their original layout, including certain restaurants. There should be people on hand to assist, however, and the people in Vienna are known to be very friendly.



Here are a few highlights of Viennas accessible tourism:



Saint Stephens Cathedral



The Gothic symbol of Vienna, this cathedral is one of the most impressive in all of Europe and a must visit for any traveller. Although the tallest tower is not wheelchair accessible, there are many other areas that are, via an elevator. This includes the treasuries and museum.



Mozarthaus Vienna



Mozarthaus Vienna is Mozarts only remaining apartment in town. Here, he wrote many of his greatest compositions. Mozarthaus opened in 2006 as a celebration of the composers life, and a place where visitors can learn about his life and experience his genius. There are no steps to the exhibition rooms and an elevator is available to make the building accessible throughout.





Albertina Museum



Here you will find the largest and most valuable graphical collections in the world, with dozens of legendary pieces. It is also the largest Hapsburg residential palace, meaning that the buildings quite impressive too! All rooms are wheelchair accessible, with accessible restrooms on the 1st and 3rd floor.



Vienna State Opera



One of the worlds most famous opera houses, the State Opera house has a diverse programme of entertainment with events happening every day. There are 22 wheelchair spaces, an accessible restroom, and a side entrance with access to the elevator.



Schönbrunn Palace



The former summer residence of Empress Sisi and an impressive example of Baroque architecture with a lavish interior, this beautiful palace and garden features showrooms, a park, a labyrinth, a zoo, guided tours, and more - enough for a complete day out. All exhibition rooms are accessible, and there is an elevator and a free wheelchair rental.



Vienna is a destination that comes highly recommended to travellers with special needs thanks to its accessible tourism. If you want to plan a special winter holiday here, get in touch today and I can tell you more about the Austrian capital.





Philip Scott is the owner and founder of Can be Done, a fully licensed UK tour operator which has been championing and promoting accessible tourism ever since its foundation. With over 31 years experience organising long and short breaks for disabled travellers, Philip has built a reputation for helping his clients select hotels and accommodation that offer high standards of accessibility, to ensure that those with special needs can experience truly relaxing and carefree holidays.

