Life Is Boring Without Airwheel Fast Smart skateboard electric

If people still feel bored in life, then they must be in lack of the attitude for a ceremonyto buy themselves Airwheel electric scooter as companion.

(firmenpresse) - Electric scooter has generated so much popularity among people from all walks of life pursuing high-quality life. Airwheel fast electric scooter, the perfect combination of intelligence technologies and speed vehicles, should be the perfect choices for people in life. And Airwheel has prepared many new models for them. People love riding Airwheel and enjoying the marvellous riding experience while displaying the positive spirit of passionate life and living harmoniously between human and nature. It is also a way of influencing other people. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/787173458996256768



For instance, Airwheel M3 electric drift hover board is the perfect toys for young people. The skateboards have been the popular toys for young people since it was invented. Airwheel M3 self-balancing air board with unbeatable performance and potential makes surfing on land without effort come true. Both the front and rear wheels have been equipped with TPU material damper mass to ride more smoothly, combined with wireless variable speed remote control that has condensed wisdom with small size. This is what makes it stronger. Your journey will never be stopped. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/788302248598134785



Taking into different groups different requirements, Airwheel promoted the latest electric two-wheeled scooter S8 in 2016, combining easy operation and mini size harmoniously. The lacking of shaft does not mean that Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped scooter is simplistic. Now, Airwheel S8 electric scooter with seat frees the hands of riders who are able to do what they want; and the performances of S8 make the vehicles to bear heavy burdens. Such a portable yet powerful vehicle is tempting to all people. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M



As another model, which draws inspirations from the traditional scooters, Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter is the vehicles suitable for the whole family. The classic designs of two-wheeled scooters and the intelligence functions make Z5 2-wheeled electric scooter both the toys and helpful companions for the whole family. Z5 is very much small and delicate. Even if the rider steers in the shopping mall, it will stand in the way of others. And the moderate speed is rather quick.





Yes, life is boring without Airwheel electric walkcar.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 13:49

Language: English

News-ID 502860

Character count: 2757

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: Kooperation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 81



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease