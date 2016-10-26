The Astonishing Product of Airwheel S5 Intelligent e scooter

SUV has been prevalent for a period already. A fair number of people are still hesitating about whether buying one or not, because of their higher prices.

(firmenpresse) - Lots of people are willing to own a type of SUV with strong power. Faced with the higher prices, some hesitate. However, some wise people choose a type of SUV self-balancing electric scooter with strong power and long range, named Airwheel S5 electric scooter. The astonishing Airwheel S5 makes free travel and cross-country be possible. From the aspect of externality, the unique metal lever design makes S5 enjoy a strong sense of off-road. Airwheel S5 is positioned as the personal exclusive SUV self-balancing electric scooter. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/786072324785205249



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel S5 makes free travel and relaxing cross-country be possible. This type of SUV self-balancing electric scooter inherits existing high quality. When it comes to the comprehensive performance, Airwheel S5 has been through all-around refinements and upgrades. Comparatively speaking, Airwheel S5 2-wheeled electric scooter is equipped with bigger-capacity battery- 680Wh. Larger battery capacity paves the way for longer range. According to the practical test, the range of S5 can reach as long as 50km. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/785044341693616129



To give riders better riding experience, Airwheel S5 adopts the motor with much bigger output power. That is to say, it owns stronger riding power. The adopted 16-inch tyre is a design breakthrough of S5 2-wheeled electric scooter. On the one hand, two bigger tyres make S5 be adaptable to various difficult road conditions. On the other hand, the used tyre is also wider and thicker, which paves the way for bigger frictional force between tyres and ground. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6jd7xchD_0Y



Airwheel S5 intelligent power scooter is tailor-made for the patrol of enterprises and institutions, to satisfy the requirements of industry of means of transport, with strong power and easily cross country. Airwheel S5 electric mobility scooter not only is a new means of vehicles, but also can be applied to some specific industries, like the airport, securities and large factories and the like. Overall, Airwheel S5 is an eco-friendly and low-carbon ATV and it offers off-road enthusiasts a fresh transport choice.





