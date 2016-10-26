ALX Uranium Corp. Announces Mark Lackey as New President and CEO



(firmenpresse) - ALX Uranium Corp. Announces Mark Lackey as New President and CEO



Vancouver, October 26th, 2016 - ALX Uranium Corp. (ALX or the Company) (TSXv: AL; FSE: 6LLN; OTCQX: ALXEF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mark Lackey has joined the Company as a Director, President and CEO of the Company.



Mr. Lackey has over 40 years of industry experience that spans energy, mining, central and corporate banking, investment research and strategy. He has held numerous roles throughout his career including Economist at the Bank of Canada, responsible for U.S. economic forecasting, Senior Manager of Commodities at the Bank of Montreal, and various positions at Gulf Canada, Chevron Canada, Petro Canada and Ontario Hydro.



Mr. Lackeys career continued into the brokerage and corporate finance industry where he held various positions with Brawley Cathers Limited, Blackmont Capital, Hampton Securities and the role of Investment Strategist at Pope & Company Limited. More recently he has held positions as Executive Vice President at CHF Investor Relations and Technical Advisor at Presmont Group.



I am very pleased to be joining ALX Uranium said Mr. Lackey. Over the last few years ALX has established a team of professionals with significant technical depth and one that has many years of experience exploring in the Athabasca Basin. I believe the future of this company and the uranium sector is very bright.



Mark has been a frequent guest of BNN-TV and The Sun Network (Ontario) and has made in excess of 300 appearances in recent years. He was invited to comment on commodities in general, but most often invited for his insight on the uranium sector. As an industry expert, he speaks on trends in the sector, supply-demand issues, as well as analysis on individual uranium companies.



Jonathan Armes has stepped down as President, CEO, and as a Director of the Company to pursue other business opportunities. The Board and management of ALX would like to thank Mr. Armes for his many accomplishments while serving the Company and its predecessor over the past 6 years. Mr. Armes will remain as a consultant to the Company.







About ALX Uranium Corp.



ALX Uranium Corp. was formed as the result of a business combination between Lakeland Resources Inc. and Alpha Exploration Inc. ALX is based in Vancouver and its common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AL", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol 6LLN and in the United States OTCQX under the symbol ALXEF. ALX is actively exploring a portfolio of early-stage properties. Technical reports are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) for several of the Companys active properties. ALX continually and proactively reviews opportunities for new properties, whether by staking, joint venture or acquisition.



For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.alxuranium.com or contact Roger Leschuk, Corporate Communications at Ph: 604.681.1568 or TF: 1.877.377.6222 or email: rleschuk(at)alxuranium.com



On Behalf of the Board of Directors



ALX Uranium Corp.



"Benjamin Ainsworth"



Benjamin Ainsworth



Director



Ph: 604.681-1568

TF: 1.877.377.6222

Email: jarmes(at)alxuranium.com



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of theTSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.







PressRelease by

ALX Uranium Corp.

Company information / Profile:Requests:

Lakeland Resources Inc. ist ein reines Uranexplorationsunternehmen mit einem Schwerpunkt auf dem Athabasca-Becken in Saskatchewan (Kanada), das einige der weltweit größten und reichsten hochhaltigen Uranvorkommen beherbergt.





Date: 10/26/2016 - 14:33

Language: English

News-ID 502895

Character count: 3661

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ALX Uranium Corp.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease