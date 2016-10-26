Victoria Grey Returns to Nexsan as its Newly Appointed Chief Marketing Officer

(firmenpresse) - CAMPBELL, CA and LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 --  a global leader in unified storage solutions, today announced the appointment of Victoria Grey as Chief Marketing Officer. Reporting directly to CEO , Grey will be responsible for all worldwide marketing, including awareness, demand generation, strategic positioning, and channel enablement. Key to all activities will be the promotion and expansion of , the industry's first Hyper-Unified Storage: unified storage plus enterprise file sync & share, archive, and security & compliance.

Victoria Grey is a seasoned executive with over twenty years' experience in the storage and infrastructure industry, including Legato, EMC, Quantum, and HyperGrid (Gridstore). In her most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer of HyperGrid she led all aspects of the company's rebranding and launch, as well as all marketing, including awareness, demand generation, product marketing, and channel marketing, resulting in 343% growth year on year from 2014 to 2015. Prior to HyperGrid Grey had her first stint at Nexsan itself, leading the marketing organization as SVP from 2010 to 2013 when Imation bought the company.

"It's good to be back!" enthuses Victoria Grey. "Nexsan has long been known for delivering some of the most reliable, cost effective storage solutions available, and now with Unity we have a truly differentiated offering that sets a new bar for unified storage. Unity offers organizations a secure, on-premises solution to the problem of public cloud file sharing, along with mobile access and a built in archive. I couldn't be more excited about our opportunities."

"Grey is exactly the right person to put Unity on the map," said Bob Fernander, CEO, Nexsan. "Her vast experience in leading marketing teams, her knowledge of the storage industry and her understanding of the Nexsan offering, means the message on the value of Hyper-Unified Storage with Unity will get to the customers that need it most."

