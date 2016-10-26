DLA Piper LLP Signs Lease for Office Space in ICE District's Stantec Tower

Global law firm joins list of high-profile tenants in ICE District

(firmenpresse) - EDMONTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- ICE District Joint Venture announced today that DLA Piper (Canada) LLP (DLA Piper) has leased the 27th floor in Stantec Tower. DLA Piper will move into nearly 25,000 square feet of space, among the highest available office space in Stantec Tower. The global law firm is set to move into its space in July 2018.

Located at 102 Street and 103 Avenue in the heart of ICE District, Stantec Tower is a mixed-use building that will feature office, retail and residential space totaling over one million square feet. The structure will be targeting LEED Gold certification upon completion.

When completed in fall 2018, Stantec Tower will reach 66 storeys, the first 28 of which will be office floors complemented by 481 residential units above. Stantec Tower will not only be the tallest structure in Edmonton, but among the tallest in Western Canada.

"It is an honour for DLA Piper to occupy such a prominent location in Stantec Tower, what will soon be one of Edmonton's most recognizable structures," said Robert A. Seidel, Q.C., Firm Managing Partner of DLA Piper. "DLA Piper has been working on the ICE District project since its inception on behalf of our clients, and it is important for us to now call this transformative, vibrant project home. We are excited to join a tenant list that already boasts several world-class companies and contribute to what we are sure will be a vibrant community helping to drive Edmonton's growth."

"DLA Piper has added its name alongside several other world-class companies that have committed to space in Stantec Tower, ICE District and the future of Edmonton's downtown," said Glen Scott, Senior Vice-President, Real Estate, Katz Group, joint venture partner of ICE District. "We are happy to welcome them to ICE District."

Edmonton's ICE District will be Canada's largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district. In addition to office space, ICE District also features the home of the Edmonton Oilers, Rogers Place, and additional elements to come in the future including a vibrant public plaza, a JW Marriott Hotel, condominiums, retail, restaurants, nightlife and more.

About ICE District

ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District will deliver a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey, blockbuster movies, world-class gaming, boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences and premium office space. Rogers Place was developed by the Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties (formerly WAM Development Group).

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 30 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. As the leading global business law firm, DLA Piper achieves quality and value to its clients through practical and innovative legal solutions that help drive client success. Delivering consistent services across a global platform of practices and sectors, DLA Piper's clients range from multinational, Global 1000 and Fortune 500 enterprises to emerging companies developing industry leading technologies. With over 260 Canadian lawyers delivering services in more than 50 practice areas, DLA Piper (Canada) LLP provides unparalleled value to its clients by combining the deep resources of a global firm with the highest level of personal service in the business.

