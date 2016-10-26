Sycuan Casino Celebrates 33 Years of Business by Giving Away $500,000 Over 33 Days

(firmenpresse) - EL CAJON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- Sycuan Casino is celebrating 33 years in business by kicking off 33 days of huge cash giveaways. The casino, located just 20 minutes outside of downtown San Diego, will be awarding $10,000 to a lucky winner every night for 33 days leading up to an even bigger giveaway on November 19th. On November 19th, the casino will award a lucky guest $33,000 cash via a prize drawing in addition to $183,000 in Bingo prizes for a total of over $500,000 in cash prizes.

"This year we've had an incredible amount of large jackpots including two over $1.2 Million," said John Dinius, general manager at Sycuan Casino. "So what better way to celebrate one of the luckiest years in our casino's history than by giving away even more cash and prizes to our guests? We have a really exciting month of fun promotions. Now more than ever it pays to be a Club Sycuan member."

The casino will also commemorate its anniversary with an all-day party on November 19th. Guests can enjoy traditional bird singers and dancers, a cake cutting ceremony, cupcakes and more.

For more information about the 33 Year Anniversary celebration, visit Sycuan.com.

Sycuan Casino began as a humble Bingo Palace back in 1983. Now, 32 years later it has become a community landmark. Undergoing a massive renovation in 2012, Sycuan now features 2,000 exciting reel and video slot machines, more than 40 gaming tables, poker, bingo and a variety of restaurants to choose from. Non-smokers will also enjoy over 800 slots and table games in the comfort of San Diego's first and largest fully-enclosed non-smoking room -- complete with its own separate entrance and Paipa's Surf & Turf buffet. The GameDay Sports Bar & Grill has 39 wide-screen TVs, including 5 90-inch TVs, bar-top slot machines, a stadium sized menu, over 30 beers on tap, the Party Pit complete with three blackjack tables, an extensive collection of sports memorabilia -- and a high-energy atmosphere. Sycuan's intimate 457-seat entertainment venue, Sycuan Live & Up Close, features national musical acts and comedians year-round. Open 24 hours daily.

