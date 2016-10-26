World Housing Solution Moves to Expansive Facility in Sanford and Hires New Staff Members to Increase Military Housing Production

Leading provider of unique Rapid-Deployable Structures for U.S. Military expands to 17,000 sq. ft. location

(firmenpresse) - ORLANDO, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- , manufacturer of expeditionary solutions and composite housing structures for the U.S. Military, today announces the opening of its new air conditioned manufacturing center in Sanford, Fla. Nearly tripling the square footage of its previous working space, the facility will allow the company to continue manufacturing the industry's most efficient expeditionary housing solutions. World Housing Solution is also rapidly growing its staff by nearly 200 percent to meet demand.

"Keeping our manufacturing facility right here in Central Florida was important to me. I wanted to ensure that the jobs I added continued to fuel our growing economy. Our housing structures are completely made in America for American troops," said President and CEO of World Housing Solution, Ron Ben-Zeev. "Our new facility will give us the space we need to meet the growing demand for our industry leading housing solutions."

World Housing Solution provides efficient, insulated rigid-wall housing structures that utilize alternative energy and integrate black to potable water and sewer systems. The lightweight structures are rapidly deployable and require minimal tools and experience to construct. They are also reusable, and resistant to harsh weather conditions, mold/mildew, termites and fire. The sustainable structures are the only solution that can function solely from solar energy at low cost, offering the U.S. Military greater quality of life while reducing risk for our soldiers.

"Traditional military camps are constructed with one of three options: tents, cement or metal shipping containers. None of these options offer the efficient solutions that our reusable housing does," adds Ben-Zeev. "We've moved away from traditional construction models, which require a tremendous amount of time and effort to construct, and generate enormous amounts of waste. Our structures offer sustainable housing that is durable and can weather harsh conditions, while supplying our hard working troops with comfortable and safe living conditions."

To learn more about World Housing Solution, visit .

