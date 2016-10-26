Ambient Water Comments on Successful Demonstration of Newest Atmospheric Water Generation Technology

Company showcases AW800 last week in Houston to a contingent representing 10 countries and territories ravaged by drought; continues to pursue opportunities for sales in Latin America, Central America, and the Middle East

(firmenpresse) - SPOKANE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- (OTC PINK: AWGI), a leading innovator of atmospheric water generation systems for extracting water from humidity in the air, today commented on its recent successful demonstration of its newest atmospheric water generation technology, , at an invitation-only event in Houston, Texas last week.

Ambient Water executives were on hand to showcase the AW800 to a contingent of guests representing the United States, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Mexico, Spain, Brazil, Chile, the Middle East, North Africa, and the Southern Caribbean islands. Ambient Water has and territories recently due to the extended drought each currently faces, and sees significant revenue opportunities to sell technology within each region.

Company CEO Keith White provided an intimate look at the technology, including the internal construction and control systems, the maintenance process, and most importantly, the dispensing of high quality, consumable water. All attendees consumed water directly from the AW800, which has been operating in Houston producing water for several weeks.

"We are very pleased with the turnout and with the overwhelmingly positive feedback we received from all those in attendance, including those traveling from drought-stricken areas such as Latin America, Central America, and the Middle East," said White. "Drought is impacting more people every single day, with no relief in sight despite another year discussing conservation instead of investment in solutions. We believe our technology is commercially ready to address bulk water needs and relieve the pressure on our dwindling natural resources.

"Our atmospheric water generators are rugged and durable and operate off of electricity, making them ideal for applications in any environment. We look forward to continuing our discussions with the decision-makers who attended, and work toward providing relief to their people with our water technology solution."

The AW800 is the newest model of Ambient Water's lineup and was built to address bulk water needs in water scare regions, producing up to 800 gallons of consumable water per day. Designed to maximize water generation while minimizing electrical power usage for optimal efficiency, the AW800 is a self-contained water generation and dispensing unit that is housed within a 20-foot ISO shipping container, allowing for easy transit and a rugged design to endure the environmental elements of any region.

A states that the market for atmospheric water generators is projected to reach $9.3B by 2022, highlighted by increased commercial installations to combat drought in water scarce regions. Ambient Water has successfully penetrated such regions, including and , with anticipated agreements for exclusive rights of sale for its technology.

Ambient Water's patented atmospheric water generation technology literally makes water out of thin air, transforming humidity into an abundant source of clean water near the point of use. With multiple systems already commercially available or in development, the Company's technology produces clean and fresh water for a host of commercial industries, including oil and gas exploration and farming, while also providing fresh drinking water for homes, offices, and communities.

For images from the event, please visit the Company website by .

Ambient Water pioneered atmospheric water generation technology for extracting water from humidity in the air. Drawing from the renewable ocean of water vapor in the air that we breathe, the Company's patented technology cost-effectively transforms humidity into an abundant source of clean water near the point of use. The scalable and modular systems can be configured for a number of water-sensitive applications ranging from oil and gas exploration to vertical farming. The systems can also be configured to produce high quality drinking water for homes, offices, and communities. For a thirsty planet on the verge of a water crisis, Ambient Water makes clean water out of thin air. To learn more about Ambient Water, visit our website at .

These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, products, and prospects for sales, failure to commercialize our technology, failure of technology to perform as expected, failure to earn profit or revenue, higher costs than expected, persistent operating losses, ownership dilution, inability to repay debt, failure of acquired businesses to perform as expected, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

