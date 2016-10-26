Fast Company Spotlights IDW Media and Growing TV Brand

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- In a recent article from Fast Company, IDW Media Holdings (OTC PINK: IDWM) is highlighted in an in-depth interview with CEO and Publisher , tracking the journey which led to it becoming a highly successful multimedia company.

"What makes us unique is we're the only public multimedia entertainment company outside of the behemoths, like the Warner Bros. and Disneys of the world," says Adams. "Each of our divisions -- publishing, board games, entertainment -- feed each other's success. There's no microcap or midcap companies that are doing what we're doing."

IDW is one of the fastest growing publishers in comics and that success has allowed the company to grow in many areas including a thriving board game division, an art gallery celebrating comic art, and most recently an entertainment branch that has led to the popular Syfy series Wynonna Earp and BBC America's Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, which debuted Oct. 22 and stars and in the title role.

In addition to the current projects, the piece also dives into the various TV and film properties that IDW Entertainment has in development such as the animated Wormwood, voiced by from a comic by , and live-action dramas Locke & Key, based on the graphic novel series created by , who is also writing the pilot; the vehicle, Pantheon, based on a comic he created; and Winterworld, from a comic.

For additional highlights and an overview of IDW's other various successes, you can read the full article online at Fast Company's CoCreate section . The article was also ranked #1 on Fast Company's homepage under their 'Must Reads' section.

Fast Company is one of the world's leading business media brands, with an editorial focus on creativity and innovation in technology, ethical economics, leadership, and design. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc. and can be found online at .

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM) is a fully integrated media company, which includes publishing, games, entertainment, and the San Diego Comic Art Gallery.

IDW Publishing's comic book and graphic novel catalog includes some of the world's most popular entertainment brands, including Transformers, My Little Pony, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters, and Disney's classic characters. At IDW's core is its commitment to creator-owned comics including 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, Wormwood, Ragnarök, V-Wars, and Archangel by bestselling sci-fi author William Gibson.

IDW Publishing is also home to the acclaimed and award-winning imprints; Top Shelf, The Library of American Comics, Yoe! Books, and Artist Editions, showcasing the greatest original art ever published in American comic books.

IDW Games' diverse line-up includes the international phenomenon Machi Koro, as well as hit licensed games such as X-Files, Back to the Future, The Godfather, and TMNT.

IDW Entertainment currently serves as the worldwide distributor of Wynonna Earp airing on the Syfy Channel in the U.S. and is producing BBC America's Dirk Gently, based on the best seller by Douglas Adams starring Elijah Wood and Sam Barnett, and Brooklyn Animal Control for USA Network.

