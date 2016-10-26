HelloWorld Launches App Engagement SDK: Promotions and Push Messaging to Engage Consumers

New Product Enables Brands to Retain App Users

(firmenpresse) - SOUTHFIELD, MI -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- , the largest provider of multi-channel promotions and loyalty solutions, today unveiled a new product, App Engagement SDK (Software Development Kit), the first in the industry to couple two app engagement features into one product.

According to Quettra Mobile Intelligence, marketers see a 77% average loss in app users within the first three days after app installation, while Fortune reports that 75% of app downloaders open an app once and never return.

HelloWorld offers its App Engagement SDK to allow consumer product, hospitality, quick service restaurant and retail marketers to engage consumers via their app and retain them with engaging and relevant content. App Engagement SDK offers mobile chance-based promotions such as sweepstakes, games, and contests that live within a brand's native app, but only requires a one-time app update. The HelloWorld platform will allow these digital engagement promotions to be deployed not only in app, but across a multi-channel activation including on a brand's site, in store, and relevant social networks. Additionally, the targeted push messaging feature distributes notifications and offers to keep users engaged, provide extra value, and drive purchase.

A brand's app team integrates the Promotions and/or Push SDK libraries and configures them to fit their brand style. The app team pushes an update through the App Store and Android Marketplace -- one time, then never again. The SDK will automatically detect promotion start and stop dates and display only live campaigns. Multiple digital promotions can run concurrently through simple configuration choices.

"Active engagement is critical to cutting through clutter and keeping users engaged with a brand's app, a feat that has been challenging up until now," said Russell Zack, SVP of Product and Strategy at HelloWorld. "HelloWorld's App Engagement SDK gives app users new and exciting content, while motivating the specific behaviors a marketer wants to drive."

"We're extremely proud to take this new offering to market," said Peter DeNunzio, CEO of HelloWorld. "App Engagement SDK is powered by HelloWorld's native promotion technology and our partnership with IBM's push messaging platform, while surrounded by a suite of promotions, loyalty and CRM services."

For more information or to request a demo, visit

HelloWorld is a digital marketing solutions company working with the world's leading brands across all industry verticals. The company offers a powerful combination of native platform technology and marketing strategy to marketers looking to accelerate growth and deepen consumer impact. HelloWorld creates brand-consumer interactions through promotional campaigns to spark interest, loyalty programs to retain and reward, and mobile messaging. Founded in 1999 as ePrize, HelloWorld is one of the largest independent digital marketing companies, with offices in Detroit, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Seattle. The company has been behind highly effective regional and global campaigns for clients such as Coca-Cola, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, Anheuser-Busch, and Starbucks. For more information, please visit .

PressRelease by

HelloWorld

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/26/2016 - 13:00

Language: English

News-ID 502937

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: HelloWorld

Stadt: SOUTHFIELD, MI





Number of hits: 13



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease