IDW Media Holdings to Present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2016 Emerging Growth Convention

Fully Integrated Media Company, including Comic Books, Television Shows, Board Games, and Distribution of Tourist Information, to Present on November 1

(firmenpresse) - SAN DIEGO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/26/16 -- IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: IDWM), parent company to IDW Publishing, an award-winning comic book and graphic novel publisher, IDW Entertainment, with prominent television shows such as Wynonna Earp and Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, IDW Games, producer of tabletop board and card games, IDW Limited, creator of high-end print collectibles, and CTM, distributor of tourism information, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Ted Adams and Chief Financial Officer Les Rozner will present at the Sidoti & Company Fall 2016 Emerging Growth Convention in New York City on Tuesday, November 1.

Mr. Adams and Mr. Rozner will give a formal presentation at 2:25 PM ET and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day. Interested investors can schedule a meeting by contacting IDW Media or by clicking here:

For general information about the event, please visit the conference website:

The Sidoti & Company Fall 2016 Emerging Growth Convention will focus on companies with market capitalizations of $600 million and less, connecting their executive management teams with institutional and high-net-worth investors while building interest and visibility into the most overlooked, undervalued segment of the equity market.

Sidoti & Company, founded in 1999, is Wall Street's preeminent provider of equity research generally focused on companies with market capitalizations of under $3 billion. Sidoti & Company's approach affords institutional investor clients a combination of high-quality research of over 250 companies, a small- and micro-cap company focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti & Company serves nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets. They also host a biannual Emerging Growth Convention in New York, and are a provider of company sponsored research. For more information, please refer to

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTC: IDWM) is a fully integrated media company, which includes publishing, games, entertainment, and the San Diego Comic Art Gallery. IDW Publishing's comic book and graphic novel catalog includes some of the world's most popular entertainment brands including Transformers, My Little Pony, Star Trek, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Ghostbusters, and Disney's classic characters. At IDW's core is its commitment to creator-owned comics including 30 Days of Night, Locke & Key, Wormwood, Ragnarök, V-Wars, and Archangel. The acclaimed and award-winning imprints; Top Shelf, The Library of American Comics, Yoe! Books, March and Artist Editions, showcasing the greatest original art ever published in American comic books.

IDW Games' diverse line-up includes the international phenomenon Machi Koro, as well as hit licensed games such as X-Files, Back to the Future, The Godfather, and TMNT.

IDW Entertainment currently serves as the worldwide distributor of Wynonna Earp airing on the Syfy Channel in the U.S. and is producing BBC America's Dirk Gently, based the best seller by Douglas Adams starring Elijah Wood and Sam Barnett, and Brooklyn Animal Control for USA Network.

CTM Media Group Inc. a subsidiary of IDW Media Holdings is one of North America's largest distributors of tourism information distributing over 100 million brochures last year.

All statements above that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate," "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors. Our filings with the SEC provide detailed information on such statements and risks, and should be consulted along with this release. To the extent permitted under applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

