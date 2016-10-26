Learn, learn and keep learning

LUM successfully started education offensive 2016 in China

(PresseBox) - The education offensive in China has successfully started in September 2016.

In collaboration of LUM GmbH Berlin and its Chinese subsidiary LUM (Changzhou) Instruments Co., Ltd. (LUM China), first the local Chinese sales partners were technically trained for all LUM product lines for particle and dispersion characterization and for materials testing. The training took place at the LUM China head office in Changzhou. Under the direction of Managing Director Prof. Dr. Lerche the knowledge of the scientific basics has been increased and the commercial relationship within the LUM network has further been developed.

Experienced users and prospective buyers from all parts of the Chinese country travelled to the subsequent two-day customer seminars, to deepen the knowledge and to solve new challenges in their application areas.

The Shanghai meeting under the auspices of Prof. Dr. Hongbin Zhang, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, served a very broad application range, from paints and lacquers, cosmetics, crude oil up to ceramics.

The China National Research Institute of Food & Fermentation Industries in Beijing hosted more than 40 participants of the second seminar, having its focus here on beverage and food industries.

The universal STEP-Technology to determine the particle size distribution and the dispersion stability in real-time or in time lapse (reduction of the analysis time up to 2300 times) was prioritized during the events. The attendees enthusiastically discussed the practical experiments and results. There was a keen demand for the live characterization of own samples in short time using LUMiSizer and LUMiReaders PSA and X-Ray.

Albeit the Chinese market introduction of the Adhesion Analyser LUMiFrac for materials testing of coatings and composites is still in its infancy, the customers were excited about the instrument demonstration. Further tests with customer samples have been agreed for the LUM China application lab, now completely equipped with all LUM instruments.



Themed Train the trainer the started offensive for China continued during the International Workshop for Dispersion Analysis and Materials Testing 2016 in Berlin. Responsible staff of LUM China benefitted from the technical interexchange with world-wide users, from the LUM stability course and from numerous proposals for the use of analysers made by LUM. The obtained insights will influence the future education planning for China.





