New Defender HD5 Side-By-Side Vehicle Brings Remarkable Value to the Expanding Can-Am Lineup

- Exceptional value in the utility-recreational segment - Convenient adaptability for both hard work and light recreational use

BRP (TSX: DOO) has expanded its line of Can-Am Defender utility-recreational off-road vehicles with the launch of the new Defender HD5 side-by-side vehicle. The Defender platform is now available with a mid-size engine, offering both value and performance while maintaining the Defender vehicle's highly touted tough, capable and clever design.

"The 2017 Can-Am Defender HD5 side-by-side vehicle provides full-size functionality and unmatched versatility at an attractive price point," explained Marc-Andre Dubois, Global Marketing Director, Can-Am Off-Road. "This addition of the handy Defender HD5 packages helps us expand the Defender family lineup to meet market demand and also grow the Can-Am footprint in the highly popular utility-recreation segment of the industry."

TOUGH

The 2017 Can-Am Defender HD5 side-by-side vehicle is every bit as tough as its larger siblings. The Rotax HD5 engine has been calibrated to supply excellent power and torque for work on the farm and in the field. The engine requires no break-in service and remains maintenance-free for one year or up to 1,865 miles (3,000 km) or 200 running hours. Additionally, the durable CVT comes equipped with engine braking, drive belt protection and a work-ready low range as standard equipment.

CAPABLE

The Defender HD5 side-by-side vehicle is equipped with a dependable high-strength, low-alloy steel chassis. A double A-arm front suspension, unique Torsional Trailing A-arm (TTA-HD) rear suspension and twin-tube, gas-charged shocks supply 10 in. (26.7 cm) of travel, front and rear. The Can-Am HD5 side-by-side vehicle also has a 10.5-inch (26.7-cm) ground clearance, selectable 2WD / 4WD Visco-Lok auto-locking front differential and 25-in. (63.5-cm) Maxxis tires on 12-in. (30.5cm) wheels for superior off-road capabilities.

The Defender HD5 side-by-side vehicle also delivers impressive capacities, with its ability to tow up to 1,500 lbs. (680 kg) and a payload capacity of 1,200 lbs. (544 kg). The heavy-duty cargo box has intuitive adaptability to go with its 600 lbs. (272 kg) rated capacity, tilting bed and fully functional tailgate. It also has the industry's largest fuel tank, at 10.6 gal. (40 L), meaning more time for work and less time spent refuelling.

CLEVER

A roomy, intuitive cockpit is designed to be fully functional and comfortable with cab pillars pushed forward, an open-dash configuration and a truck-inspired VERSA-PRO bench seat that accommodates up to three adults and flips up for added space in the cab. The Defender DPS HD5 package features up to 10.4 gal. (39.5 L) of onboard storage with its cup holders, under-dash storage and industry-exclusive, water-resistant toolbox. The cargo box presents additional usefulness with its integrated design elements like the LinQ quick-attach system, built-in anchors and tie-down points and many recesses for easy box separator solutions.

The 2017 Defender HD5 side-by-side vehicle is available in two packages (base and DPS) and up to three available colors, including an optional, water-dipped Mossy Oak Break-Up Country camo finish. The Defender family of side-by-side vehicles is also highly adaptable with a line of 160 genuine Can-Am accessories, giving owners numerous customization choices.

The tough, capable and clever 2017 Defender HD5 side-by-side vehicle is an exceptional value complete with full-size accommodations designed to improve comfort and convenience for simplifying tough jobs.

About BRP

BRP (TSX: DOO) is a global leader in the design, development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of powersports vehicles and propulsion systems. Its portfolio includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft, Can-Am all-terrain and side-by-side vehicles, Can-Am Spyder roadsters, Evinrude and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircraft. BRP supports its line of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and clothing business. With annual sales of over CA$3.8 billion from over 100 countries, the Company employs approximately 7,900 people worldwide.

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, Rotax, Can-Am, Defender, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Jerrod Kelley

Media and Public Relations, Can-Am

320.760.3330





Magali Valence

Corporate Communications

450.532.6155





Comments on this PressRelease